Balmain unites fashion and music for upcoming men's show

Olivier Rousteing is staging a music festival to show the Balmain spring/summer 2020 men's collection, June 21 in Paris. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 5 — For the first time, the Balmain fashion house is set to stage a special event for its forthcoming menswear show, turning its runway presentation into a veritable music festival. The event, comprising a catwalk show and a series of live performances, will be held June 21, coinciding with the musical festivities of France's Fête de la Musique, as well as Paris men's fashion week.

There's evidently no stopping Olivier Rousteing, the designer who always seems to be one step ahead when it comes to refreshing the fashion world and making it more accessible. The Balmain creative director has now decided to unite two of his passions — fashion and music — in an evening event showcasing the French fashion house's spring/summer 2020 men's collection.

The show coincides with France's Fête de la Musique — a musical celebration held every June 21 — and will have two parts: a catwalk show presenting the collection and a series of concerts. The event will be staged in a pop-up location, akin to a music festival, set up in Paris's Jardin des Plantes.

The men's ready-to-wear show will kick off at 9pm, Balmain states in a news release. French DJ Gesaffelstein will debut the musical extravaganza, which will include a series of concerts from international artists, curated by Olivier Rousteing. Artists performing at the event are likely to be announced in the coming days.

While almost all runway shows are usually invitation-only — especially during fashion weeks — Olivier Rousteing is breaking the mold this season by making no less than 1,500 tickets available to the public (free of charge), June 7 at 12 pm CET via Balmain.com.https://www.balmain.com/my

Note that guest donations and proceeds from the sale of festival merchandise, as well as food and drink, will go to (RED), a nonprofit organization raising awareness and funds to fight AIDS. — AFP-Relaxnews