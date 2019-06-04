Three models to look out for on the runways this menswear month

This season once again, Kohei Takabatake is likely to be one of the most ubiquitous models on the runways this men's fashion month. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 4 ― The latest round of men's fashion weeks kicked off June 3 in New York, showcasing spring/summer 2020 ready-to-wear collections. Although eyes will first and foremost be on this new seasonal menswear offering, the models responsible for showing it off will also be in the spotlight as they walk the runways of New York, London, Florence, Milan and Paris during the month of June. Here are three models set to cause a stir on the runways this fashion month.

Kohei Takabatake

Japanese model Kohei Takabatake will no doubt be one of the most ubiquitous faces on the menswear runways this June, with a veritable fashion marathon in store. But that shouldn't prove too daunting for the young male model, who already notched up the most runway walks in the business in 2018. According to the specialist website, Models.com, he walked in over 80 shows, including two opening appearances and no less than six closing walks! Kohei Takabatake notably graced the runway for Balmain, Dior, Fendi, Paul Smith, Louis Vuitton and Versace.

Callum Stoddart

Model Callum Stoddart also stood out in 2018, scoring the second highest number of runway appearances between January and December that year. The British model turned heads in no fewer than 59 shows, including Boss, Dior, Raf Simons, Sacai, Tommy Hilfiger, Etro and Valentino. The model also closed the Qasimi show for the spring/summer 2019 season. Callum Stoddart is likely to be one of the unmissable faces on the runways of New York, London, Florence, Milan and Paris this season.

Cameron Dallas

Proving particularly in demand for some of the biggest fashion houses' advertising campaigns, Cameron Dallas hasn't been seen that much on the runway in recent seasons. Still, the American model and video maker always proves a hit when he graces the catwalk. With almost 41 million social media followers ― including over 21 million on Instagram alone ― Cameron Dallas is not only a veritable runway star but also one of the world's most popular models. He could well put in a catwalk appearance for one of his favorite fashion houses, Dolce & Gabbana. Watch this space ― AFP-Relaxnews