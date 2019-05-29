Red Barley brew for Kopites in a special Carlsberg treat for fans of The Reds

Carlsberg Red Barley is a visually stunning beer created as a homage to Liverpool FC’s legendary manager Bill Shankly’s winning inspiration to have his team play, dressed in all red. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 – Liverpool FC fans take note!

Carlsberg Malaysia is giving away nine bottles of the long-awaited Carlsberg Red Barley as a special treat for Liverpool FC supporters this Sunday to mark its record-breaking sponsorship of the club to an extended 31 consecutive seasons.

The visually-stunning beer created as a homage to the legendary Liverpool FC manager Bill Shankly who famously changed his team’s white shorts and socks to red.

A choice that still stands today in the world of football – as he believed the teams wearing red win more.

In conjunction with the upcoming match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs on June 2, Carlsberg Malaysia will be bringing the limited-edition bottles to five Probably the Best Viewing Parties across the Klang Valley where fans can stand a chance to take home the brew by making their predictions and winning via a lucky draw at the end of the match.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Ted Akiskalos said ever since the global announcement of Carlsberg Red Barley, they have been overwhelmed by enthusiastic requests from fans who wanted to commemorate the longstanding partnership between Carlsberg and Liverpool FC with the unique brew.

“We’re incredibly proud to be part of the Liverpool FC family for decades with probably the best partnership in the Premier League,” he added.

"As two iconic names, Carlsberg and the Club are as inseparable as the enjoyment of our quality brews alongside the beautiful game, and we hope fans enjoy Carlsberg Red Barley as much as we went all red for The Reds."

Exuding a crimson red colour, the unique brew comes in a striking red bottle, label and cap.

Unlike other red beers such as red ales or beers with fruit added, Carlsberg Red Barley is a limited-edition 4.5 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume) pilsner that gets its distinctive colour from a barley variety that is specially curated and bred by the scientists at the Carlsberg Research Laboratory.

The result is a clean, crisp and slightly hoppy taste from a traditional pilsner.

Due to the barley’s commercial rarity, the beer was produced in very limited quantities for the global market.

Carlsberg research laboratory head Birgitte Skadhauge said the red colour of this pilsner comes from the outer-shell of the red barley variant, which has a relatively low climate-resistance and has therefore proved tricky to grow in the required quantity for brewing.

To join the viewing parties on night of June 1, head to Thirsty Bar in 3 Two Square, Petaling Jaya; Score @ The Roof in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya; Home & Away in Desa Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur; The Highlander’s Kitchen & Bar in Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya and Dukes & Duchess at Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.

For more details, visit Carlsberg MY Facebook or website.