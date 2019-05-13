After social media backlash, fashion entrepreneur Vivy Yusof says sorry for using too much plastic at Ramadan bazaar

Comments on the original post claimed that the entrepreneur was indirectly promoting single-use plastic. — Picture via Instagram/vivyyusof

PETALING JAYA, May 13 — Fashion mogul Datin Vivy Yusof has apologised for posting a picture of her car boot filled with plastic bags after Instagram users said she was being inconsiderate towards the environment.

The dUCk Group founder initially posted the picture joking that she only wanted to get iced tea from the Ramadan bazaar but ended up coming back with more food than expected.

The post proved an “eyesore” to followers who reprimanded Vivy for not bringing her own reusable bags with her to the bazaar.

She then deleted the picture and reposted it with an apology in which she acknowledged the criticisms and pledged to be more eco-friendly in the future.

“I overlooked the fact that there was so much plastic I carried home and got rightly scolded by my followers for indirectly promoting plastic.

“I forgot to bring my shopper bag because it was an unplanned trip this time. I apologise to all and will be more sensitive next time.

“Now the car has shopper bags in the boot so I’m always prepared,” wrote Vivy.

A number of followers expressed sympathy for her situation, claiming that others had no right to condemn Vivy over the matter when plastic was so ubiquitous at Ramadan bazaars.

“It’s a pity being an influencer. Even buying takeaway food with plastic will make people angry when ironically they are the ones who are still unbothered about using plastic every day,” wrote zulfadhli.sofian.

“I believe that netizens themselves don’t bring reusable bags with them,” said nalissssaa.

Other users said it was more productive to encourage Vivy to be environmentally conscious instead of defending her use of plastic, especially since the entrepreneur has a huge following of 1.6 million on Instagram.

“Plastic is bad for the environment so instead of defending Vivy, congratulate her for her efforts,” said hanilutfi.

“To all of you defending her, please wake up and see the bigger picture.

“Vivy has influence, something very little all of you have. To have a huge public image promote single-use plastic is something we all don’t need in 2019,” wrote aly.zul.