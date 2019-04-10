'Conehead': Sabah boy stuck in cone becomes Twitter sensation

A team of firemen saw off the cone to remove it from the Standard Five pupil’s head. ― Screengrab from Twitter/@luqmansidek

PETALING JAYA, April 10 ― A boy in Kuala Penyu, Sabah became an internet sensation after a plastic cone got stuck on his head.

A clip of the incident that has gone viral, showed a group of firemen from the Fire and Rescue Department sawing off the green cone to dislodge it from the Standard Five pupil’s head.

The 11-second footage was posted on Monday and has since garnered over 36,500 views on Twitter, providing a source of amusement for social media users who found the boy’s playtime mishap rib-tickling.

“Doesn’t he have anything else to play with?” wrote @amirashzni.

“I can’t stop laughing,” replied @luqmansidek, who uploaded the hilarious clip.

Mcm penjahat dalam silent hill pic.twitter.com/TdJhmCgUPP — fadzioriq (@fadzioriq) April 9, 2019

unicorn is real😮 — Aimantoretto (@aimantoretto) April 9, 2019

The boy and his now-famous prop even made it to 999 Malaysia’s official Twitter page with an equally sidesplitting caption, “You get all sorts.”

Following the viral footage, news outlets reported that it took half an hour to remove the cone from the boy’s head.

Firefighters from the Kuala Penyu Fire and Rescue Station received a call from the school at 2.26pm and a five-member rescue team was deployed to the unspecified Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC).

A spokeswoman from the fire and rescue department told Malay language portal Harian Metro, the team of firemen arrived 12 minutes after the call.

“The firefighters used a chainsaw to cut the cone to remove it from the victim's head.

“The task to remove the cone was carefully done. If there was a mistake, it could injure the victim’s mouth,” she said yesterday.

The spokeswoman said the boy is in good condition and he was handed over to his parents who were at the scene.

It is understood that the victim, who was waiting for his parents to pick him up played at a school shed where the cone was kept.