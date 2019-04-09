Kylie Jenner is set to make a splash again with her new beauty launch

Kylie Cosmetics is launching a new product, a setting spray. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 9 — Kylie Jenner has been busy in the beauty lab again.

The makeup mogul has announced the launch of a brand new product — a setting spray — via her hugely successful Kylie Cosmetics label.

The spray, which will land on April 12, promises to mattify the complexion as well as hold makeup in place. It comes in a baby pink tube with metallic silver branding.

The move comes weeks after Jenner launched her first-ever six-piece range of loose setting powders last month. The powders, which were also designed to balance oils and provide a natural-looking finish, come in six shades running the gamut from dark to pale and are presented in a similar baby-pink container to the new spray.

The cult beauty brand is clearly on a roll: The label also unveiled 28 new single eyeshadows on March 15. Jenner also recently sparked rumours of a forthcoming fragrance collaboration with her sister Kim Kardashian, after the pair were seen testing out scents in a scene for their family reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The beauty queen also hinted at two potential upcoming beauty collaborations with her sister Kendall Jenner and her makeup artist Ariel Tejada back in March. — AFP-Relaxnews