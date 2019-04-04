The Louvre opens its doors to Airbnb for a unique stay underneath its pyramid (VIDEO)

With Airbnb, the Louvre is setting up a bedroom beneath its pyramid on April 30. — Picture by Julian Abrams via AFP

PARIS, April 4 — To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Pyramid at the Louvre, the museum is collaborating with Airbnb to install a bedroom underneath the glass structure. A few lucky competition winners will have the Mona Lisa and the Venus of Milo all to themselves after the Louvre closes this April 30.

What could be more unique than spending a night in the world’s largest museum of art and antiquities? It’s almost unbelievable, but the most popular museum in Paris, which received 10,200,000 visitors in 2018, will indeed be installing a bedroom under its Pyramid this April 30.

Guests will take their aperitif with the Mona Lisa as company. — Picture by Julian Abrams via AFP

One lucky pair will have the opportunity to enjoy this unique encounter, which includes more than the chance to sleep in an exclusive location. After the museum closes, the duo will be treated to a private guided tour and an aperitif in the room containing the Mona Lisa. The painting will be for their eyes alone, for as long as it takes to fully enjoy the view.

Dinner will be served at the foot of the Venus of Milo in a dining room decorated for the occasion. Before sleeping in the arms of Morpheus, the two guests will be entertained with an intimate concert in the Napoleon III salon.

Dinner will be served by the Venus of Milo in the Louvre. — Picture by Julian Abrams via AFP

“We know that many people would love the opportunity to wander alone at night through the Louvre and we want this to be a magical and unforgettable experience. With Airbnb’s partnership, we hope to encourage more people to discover how truly accessible and inspiring the wonders of art can be,” stated Anne-Laure Beatrix, deputy managing director of the Musée du Louvre. For your chance to experience this unforgettable opportunity, sign up at Airbnb.com/louvre before April 12. To participate, you’ll need to answer the following question: “Why would you be the Mona Lisa’s perfect guest?”

The Musee du Louvre is planning more events with Airbnb in the near future. From May this year, unique experiences will be available on the reservation platform. The aim is to introduce the Louvre from “a totally new angle, with exclusive visits and intimate concerts.” — AFP-Relaxnews