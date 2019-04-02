World Vision Malaysia to highlight children’s rights in series of events

World Vision Malaysia chief executive officer Daniel Boey at World Vision’s Nabagram Area Development Programme in India where children aged between seven and 18 gather to learn about child rights and protection. — Picture courtesy of World Vision Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — International child-focused humanitarian organisation, World Vision Malaysia (WVM), is taking on the fight to end violence against children by raising awareness on children’s rights and driving citizens’ empowerment through a series of activities.

Under its new campaign, “It Takes You and I to End Violence Against Children,” WVM has joined hands with other like-minded local non-profit organisations, the private sector, community leaders and the youth to create a safer environment for children.

World Vision Malaysia chief executive officer Daniel Boey said the campaign aims at bringing together a movement of people committed to keeping children safe from violence and harm.

“We would like to ensure the well-being of children by equipping communities to protect and advocate for children, raising awareness on child rights, and ensuring that children have a voice in their communities,” he said in a press statement.

The campaign forms part of World Vision’s global movement spanning 56 countries collaborating with other international humanitarian agencies.

Violence against children is prevalent in every country, city and community.

It takes all forms, and children often experience violence at places where they spend most of their time, including home, schools and even online.

According to a 2016 study published in the Medical Journal of Malaysia 70 per cent of violence against children is committed by people familiar to them such as their family members, caregivers and teachers.

“We often say that children are our future and yet they are the most vulnerable when it comes to abuse and violence,” said Boey.

“Such actions rob children of their future.”

He added that violence has a lasting impact on a child’s well-being regardless of their social and economic background, gender, ethnicity or religion.

TV host and former Miss Universe Malaysia Debora Henry, who is WVM’s Child Rights Advocate said conversations on ending violence against children need to be ongoing.

“Violence robs children of their childhood, self-worth and esteem and in turn, gives rise to a myriad of issues when they grow up,” she added.

“We must take a stand now before it is too late.”

The first phase of WVM’s campaign will see activities aimed at raising awareness on the topic.

It comprises the #BizForChildren charity dinner to be held on April 30 at HGH Convention Centre Kuala Lumpur, where a panel of notable speakers including Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh will speak on issues and actions related to keeping children safe from violence and harm.

This will be followed by a seven-kilometre charity run dubbed #RunForChildren on May 5 at Dataran DBKL 1, Kuala Lumpur.

Families and children participating in the run will have the opportunity to find out how they can be part of WVM’s end violence against children movement.

Surf over to the campaign page for more information.