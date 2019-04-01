Thai AirAsia to launch Phuket-Phnom Penh route in June

Thai AirAsia plans to build a strong network of destinations, providing ever greater convenience for travellers, who no longer need to stopover in Bangkok. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 1 — Thai AirAsia will be flying from Phuket to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from June 1, marking the airline’s ninth international route out of the island.

Chief executive officer, Santisuk Klongchaiya said the four-times weekly direct flight was part of the airline’s establishment of a network across Asia and the steadily growing Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) market—a major source of tourism for Thailand.

He said Thai AirAsia plans to build a strong network of destinations, providing ever greater convenience for travellers, who no longer need to stopover in Bangkok.

“Phuket is a very important strategic flight base for AirAsia that has grown steadily along with the addition of direct flights to CLMV cities such as Siem Reap.

“Due to the positive response we received from international travellers, we decided to add the Phuket-Phnom Penh route and it should serve tourists and the business community of both countries well,” he said in a statement today.

Thai AirAsia currently operates eight international routes out of Phuket, with flights to Wuhan, Kunming, Hong Kong ( China) Macau (Taiwan), Siem Reap (Cambodia), Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

The airline will fly to Phnom Penh every Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and as part of its promotion for the route, the airline is offering promotional fares starting from only THB 990 one way.

The flights are open for bookings from April 1-14, 2019 for travels between June 1 — October 26, 2019. — Bernama