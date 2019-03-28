Master architect I.M. Pei in dates

The Louvre museum pyramid is pictured at dawn in Paris March 22, 2019. Chinese born US architect Ieoh Ming Pei’s pyramid celebrates its 30th anniversary this month. ― AFP pic

PARIS, March 28 — On the 30th anniversary of the inauguration of I.M. Pei’s glass pyramid in Paris’s Louvre museum, here are key dates in the architect’s life:

— April 26, 1917: Born Ieoh Ming Pei in Guangzhou, southern China, the son of a banker.

— 1935: In his late teens he leaves for the United States to study architecture, receiving an undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1940 and a masters degree at Harvard in 1946.

— 1955: He creates the agency I.M. Pei and Associates, having been naturalised a US citizen a year earlier.

— 1959: The construction of Mile High Centre in Denver, Colorado, becomes the first in a series of major orders in the United States and around the world.

— 1978: His East Building of the National Gallery of Art opens in Washington.

— 1979: Pei completes The John F. Kennedy Library in Boston.

— 1982: His Fragrant Hill Hotel in Beijing opens.

— 1983: Pei is awarded the Pritzker Prize, considered the Nobel prize of architecture.

— 1989: The Louvre Pyramid is opened to the public. The same year, Pei completes the Bank of China office tower in Hong Kong.

— 1992: He is awarded the Medal of Freedom, the highest US civilian honour.

— 1995: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opens a lakefront museum designed by Pei in Cleveland, Ohio.

— 2008: His Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, Qatar, opens. — AFP