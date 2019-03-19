Following error on display screen, Ikea confirms meatballs halal certified

Ikea’s beloved Swedish meatballs at its Batu Kawan branch are certified halal. — Picture courtesy Ikea Malaysia website

PETALING JAYA, March 19 — Ikea Malaysia confirmed that its popular meatballs sold in the newly opened Ikea Batu Kawan in Penang are halal and made from beef.

Ikea Batu Kawan kitchen manager Muhammad Rizal Sunalim told Utusan Online yesterday that the meatballs, known as kottbullar in Sweden, had been certified halal from the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim).

He explained there was a misunderstanding and error on the digital display screen at the food store in Ikea Batu Kawan, which stated that non-halal ingredients were used in the home furnishing retailer’s signature meatballs.

“We assure Malaysians that our food items are cooked fresh and sold in restaurants, bistros and Swedish food stores have been approved with Jakim certificates.

“In addition, this premise does not use pork and does not contain alcohol, and is run by trained Muslim workers. All our suppliers are also halal certified,” he said in a statement.

Ikea Batu Kawan saw 32,000 meatballs and 23,000 curry puffs sold on opening day alone. — Bernama pic

Muhammad Rizal said the public could contact the management or contact Ikea for any inquiries.

Proving that Ikea’s Swedish meatballs are just as famous as its furniture, The Edge Property reported that 32,000 meatballs were sold on opening day.

Additionally, more than 23,000 curry puffs were sold.

The first Ikea in the northern region opened its doors on March 14 and welcomed not just excited shoppers from Penang but residents from the northern states too.