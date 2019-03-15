Sonia Rykiel and Julie de Libran reportedly part ways

Creative director Julie de Libran has reportedly parted ways with Sonia Rykiel. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 15 — The French designer, Julie de Libran has reportedly left her creative director position at the Sonia Rykiel fashion house, according to information obtained by the specialist fashion website, Women's Wear Daily (WWD), yesterday.

After almost five years of close collaboration, the Sonia Rykiel fashion house and the designer Julie de Libran are reportedly parting ways. The luxury label's fall/winter 2019-2020 collection — shown during Paris Fashion Week -- could well be the brand's final collection from Julie de Libran.

The French fashion house, which is apparently in search of a new investor, has not officially confirmed the news, nor has it commented on a potential successor to helm its collections.

Since the 1990s, Julie de Libran has worked for Gianfranco Ferré, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Versace, before working closely with Miuccia Prada, then Marc Jacobs. In 2014, the designer was named creative director of Sonia Rykiel. It remains to be seen where she will next put her talent to use. — AFP-Relaxnews