New shopping mall in the pipeline for Sungai Buloh

The KIP Mall Desa Coalfield in Sungai Buloh is scheduled for completion by end of the year. — Artist's impression of the mall courtesy of KIP Group

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Property developer KIP Group is all set to add a new shopping mall to its portfolio with the launch of its ninth mall in Sungai Buloh.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of its new addition — KIP Mall — Desa Coalfield group chief executive officer Valerie Ong said the project was another significant milestone for the group.

“It is a culmination of efforts by KIP retail specialist team, our business associates and partners.”

She said the group would continue to undertake proactive leasing strategies to source for suitable tenants to achieve the ideal tenant mix.

“This is to provide a truly one-stop solution for our shoppers,” she added.

“Selection of the right quality tenants will also be after taking into consideration the mall’s strategic location and the changing market trends.”

KIP Group managing director Datuk Chew Lak Seong (left) and chief executive officer Valerie Ong at the mall’s ground-breaking ceremony. — Picture courtesy of KIP Group

KIP Mall Desa Coalfield is a two-and-half storey shopping centre located along Jalan DC 4/5 in Desa Coalfields, Sungai Buloh.

It is sited on a three-hectare freehold land within the Desa Coalfields mixed residential and commercial township.

The development, which is slated for completion by end of the year, will feature 436 carparks and 240 motorcycles parking bays as well as a 4,088 sq ft KFC drive-thru restaurant to be built as an extension to the mall.

Once completed, the shopping centre will have a gross floor area of 244,155 sq ft with a net lettable area of 141,869 sq ft.

The group is targeting an 80 per cent occupancy rate ahead of the mall’s opening, and has already secured tenants including Econsave, KFC, Mr DIY, Watson and Metro Optical Group.

Present at the ground-breaking ceremony were also KIP Group managing director Datuk Chew Lak Seong, strategic business associate Datuk Seri Chee Hong Leong, director Alex Chew Kheng Kai, tenant’s representatives and business partners.