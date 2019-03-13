L’Oreal and Watsons shake up virtual makeup testing in Asia

The logo of French cosmetics group L’Oreal is seen in front of the Arc de Triomphe during a public event in Paris October 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 13 — L’Oreal is bringing its virtual makeup tool to mobile users in Asia.

The beauty giant is rolling out “#ColourMe”, a virtual beauty service powered by the company’s augmented reality (AR) platform Modiface, via the mobile app for the major drugstore chain Watsons, run by the A.S. Watson Group.

The technology, which is rolling out via the e-commerce mobile apps of Watsons Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore this month, will let users virtually try on 300 makeup products and create recommended looks, before being given the option to purchase the necessary products — which can be delivered to their home or collected in-store in as little as four hours. The first phase of the rollout will focus on L’Oreal Paris and Maybelline branded cosmetics, and the A.S. Watson Group is reportedly considering expanding the partnership to other brands across its portfolio in Asia and Europe in the future.

“Digital technologies are about to revolutionise retail, making shopping more entertaining, easy and personalised,” said Alexis Perakis-Valat, President of L’Oréal’s Consumer Products Division, in a statement, adding: “This technology offers consumers a unique way to discover and enjoy makeup and will allow us to further reinvent the beauty experience in the future.”

“Together we will transform the way beauty lovers discover and experience makeup and a one-stop shopping experience on our mobile app,” added Malina Ngai, A.S. Watson Group chief operating officer.

AR technologies have had an enormous impact on the fashion and beauty industries over the past few years, with brands and developers working together to create increasingly innovative and personalised cosmetics experiences. Recent examples include Perfect Corp’s new “AI Product Recommendations” and “AI Smart Shade Finder”, which offer custom product suggestions and instant foundation matching respectively, while Avon unveiled its “Personalised Beauty App” last October that lets its six million representatives deliver a more bespoke level of service to clients by helping them perfectly match foundation shades to skin tones. — AFP-Relaxnews