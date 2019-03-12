Perfect Corp brings ‘Beauty 3.0’ to SXSW

Beauty app developer Perfect Corp is shining the spotlight on augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival. — Picture from Instagram/youcamapps

AUSTIN, March 12 — The developer behind the virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup has teamed up with digital marketing and social media agency The Current Global and Braintrust CAA-GBG to participate in its ‘Innovation Mansion’ attraction at the entertainment festival, which is currently taking place in Austin, Texas. The brand is offering guests the chance to experience the latest evolutions in AR and AI virtual beauty tech, such as patent-pending technologies capable of automatically recognising shape, colour and skin pixels from images, before recommending the matching products to users.

These developments include Perfect Corp.’s ‘AI Product Recommendations’ for custom product suggestions and its ‘AI Smart Shade Finder’, which offers instant foundation matching. Visitors will also be able to test out the company’s AI virtual beauty adviser for a live video consultation, and take part in AI demos spanning skin diagnostics, ombré hair colour makeovers and virtual beauty looks.

“At Perfect Corp, we continue to push the boundaries AR and AI to best cater to the beauty lover and we are excited to reveal the newest ‘Beauty 3.0’ personalised experience at SXSW,” said Perfect Corp CEO and founder, Alice Chang, in a statement.

The development is the latest major move for YouCam, which teamed up with the cosmetics giant Ulta Beauty earlier this year to integrate its AI and AR solutions into the retailer’s beauty stores. “Our partnership with YouCam will give us insight about how augmented reality experiences can complement the services we offer in Ulta Beauty stores,” said Prama Bhatt, Ulta Beauty’s SVP Digital and eCommerce, at the time.

SXSW will run through March 17. For more information, see https://www.sxsw.com. — AFP-Relaxnews