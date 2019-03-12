Kim Kardashian is a muse in multiple for new Carolina Lemke campaign

Kim Kardashian stars in the new Carolina Lemke campaign. — Carolina Lemke Berlin pic via Instagram

LOS ANGELES, March 12 — Israeli eyewear brand Carolina Lemke has pulled out all the stops with its new campaign, fronted by Kim Kardashian West. The reality TV star turned businesswoman models her first eyewear designs co-created for the brand, due on pre-sale from March 19.

After being announced back in September, the collaboration between Kim and Carolina Lemke now has an advertising campaign and a first collection of accessibly-priced eyewear.

The American star and the glasses brand took to social media to share the first campaign images and to show off the first designs from this major partnership.

Shot by the famous photography duo, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the campaign features Kim in multiple, almost as if the star had been cloned. Dressed in underwear or entirely in black, Kim wears selected models co-created for Carolina Lemke, including XXL mask-style shades in several colours, as well as retro-inspired glasses.

On its Instagram page, the eyewear brand invites fashion fans to sign up on its website to access the collection pre-sale, slated for March 19.

Kim follows the world-renowned model Bar Refaeli as an ambassador for the eyewear brand. — AFP-Relaxnews