Abu Dhabi’s Presidential Palace is now open to the public

The Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi opened its doors to the public yesterday. ― AFP pic

ABU DHABI, March 12 ― For the first time since its completion in 2015, Abu Dhabi opened the doors to its glittering Presidential Palace to the public yesterday.

Normally reserved for official state business and government affairs, the Presidential Palace has designated a building on the property named Qasr Al Watan, which means Palace of the Nation, where visitors can learn about the region's Arabic heritage and understand the state's governing institutions that shape the UAE.

The palace library is a highlight of the tour, as it houses books collected over 35 years on everything from archeology, history, heritage, memoirs, biographies, human and social sciences, statistics, administration, culture, literature and the arts.

The vast collection was curated to meet the needs of scholars and researchers all different disciplines, and different ages.

Resources are in Arabic, English and other languages.

Visitors can use the library to read, write or conduct research.

At night, the palace puts on a light and sound show telling the tale of the nation's past, present and future in three parts. ― AFP-Relaxnews