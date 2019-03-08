George Michael’s art collection goes on sale in online auction

Michael, who died in 2016 aged 53, shot to global fame in the early 1980s as a member of the pop duo Wham! and later had a successful solo career, selling more than 100 million albums worldwide. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 8 ― More than 170 art works from George Michael’s private collection go on sale in an online auction from today to raise money for philanthropic causes the late British singer and songwriter had supported.

The collection includes works by leading members of the Young British Art movement such as Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, Sarah Lucas and Michael Craig-Martin, who rose to prominence in the 1990s. Many of them were personal friends of Michael.

Among the items on offer in the online sale, which runs until March 15, and at an evening auction on March 14, both organised by Christie’s auction house, are formaldehyde works by Hirst and neons and embroideries by Emin.

“George Michael’s name resonates with fans globally and speaks of pioneering creative talent,” Paola Saracino Fendi, associate director and specialist in contemporary art at Christie’s in London, said in a statement.

“The George Michael Collection reflects this revolutionary spirit in its dynamic group of artists and dedication to the arts.”

Items from the collection will also be on public display at Christie’s for the next week. Estimates for works offered in the auctions range from £400 (RM2,137) to £1.5 million (RM8 million).

Michael, who died in 2016 aged 53, shot to global fame in the early 1980s as a member of the pop duo Wham! and later had a successful solo career, selling more than 100 million albums worldwide. ― Reuters