LBS’ ‘Bonus Kaw2’ promises great perks for potential homebuyers

An illustration of the D’Island Residences located in Puchong. — Picture courtesy of LBS Bina Group Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Homebuyers rejoice!

LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) is set to present a new reward programme themed “LBS Bonus Kaw2”.

The new reward programme pledges to provide greater privileges for Malaysians visiting the “Home Ownership Campaign 2019 (HOC 2019)”.

LBS will be showcasing their diverse offerings under the new reward programme at the HOC 2019 Expo from March 1 to March 3 at KLCC from 10am to 8pm daily.

LBS has delivered over 35,000 quality properties and raked in up to RM1.53 billion in sales last year alone.

“LBS is committed to supporting the government’s homeownership drive. At LBS, we pride ourselves in being ‘the people’s developer’,” said LBS Group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San.

An illustration of the proposed Residensi Bintang at Bukit Jalil. — Picture courtesy of LBS Bina Group Berhad

“LBS Bonus Kaw2” rewards prospective LBS property buyers with special deals and incentives of up to RM188,000, extra two per cent rebate for repeat buyers and a one per cent referral incentive for every house purchased.

All homebuyers who purchase a property at the expo can also enjoy a minimum of 10 per cent price discount as well as a stamp duty waiver on memorandums of transfer and loan agreements for properties that meet exemption criteria.

“More importantly, at the right price structure, our developments continue to enjoy warm responses from homebuyers as they meet the three most important criteria — affordability, connectivity and community,” added Lim.

During the HOC 2019 Expo, potential homebuyers will have a wide selection of key property projects from LBS and other developers to choose from, all of which are strategically located within the Klang Valley.

The key properties include residential houses at LBS Alam Perdana in Bandar Puncak Alam, Kita @ Cybersouth in Dengkil and D’Island Residences in Puchong, and high-rise developments including BSP Skypark in Bandar Saujana Putra and LBS’ Residensi Bintang in Bukit Jalil.

So, if you’re interested in buying a home and are looking for the best deals around, visit Hall 4, Booth 4079 during the HOC 2019 expo to find out more on LBS’ properties and “Bonus Kaw2” reward programme.

For more information, please call 1700 81 8998 or visit www.lbs.com.my. Terms and conditions apply.