Lush’s zero-packaging Naked Skincare is coming to Malaysia

The Naked Skincare range will be available from March 18 onwards. — Picture courtesy of Lush

PETALING JAYA, Feb 22 — Cult cosmetics retailer Lush, best known for their colourful bath bombs, is bringing its popular Naked Skincare range to Malaysia next month.

Previously only available in Naked concept stores in Berlin and Milan and lush lab stores for a limited time, the line of vegan skincare products will now be available permanently available here, thanks to a loyal fanbase and Malaysians can soon get their hands on them.

The Amazon Primer facial oil. — Picture courtesy of Lush

The plastic packaging-free range includes solid facial oil bars, a cold cream bar, cleansing bars and balms made from various ingredients such as coconut shells and mung beans, and a kombu seaweed under-eye mask.

The Naked Skincare range is the British brand’s response to the growing concerns of plastic pollution by reducing single-use plastics.

The collection will be available on March 18 onwards at the Lush Pavilion Store in Kuala Lumpur.