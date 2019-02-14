‘Chicken chop was too good’ ― When a child tearfully confesses to spending RM15 at recess (VIDEO)

The seven-year-old was caught blowing all of her money on a copious amount of food at the school canteen. — Screengrab from Facebook/En Wan

PETALING JAYA, Feb 14 — Would you pull out your camera on your child in the midst of tears streaming down their face?

Well, these parents have and it has resulted in a rather adorable viral hit.

In a Facebook video that’s garnered more than 200,000 views, Nur Amira Amani Mohd Ridwan is shown being quizzed by her mother on what she spent her school allowance on that day.

The video was uploaded by Amira’s father Mohd Ridwan Alias, who explained that Amira had earlier asked her mother for RM15 to purchase a colouring book.

Amira did not end up buying the book but the money had already been spent, prompting her mother to conduct an “interrogation” into where it had gone.

The Standard One student tearfully admitted she had spent it on a lavish meal of two plates of chicken chop, one plate of fried noodles, and ice cream from her school canteen.

“Amira is really the funny type, she’s like the comedian of our family,” Ridwan told Malay news portal mStar.

As her mother expressed shock at how much Amira managed to eat, the seven-year-old said the chicken chop she ate was just “too good”, hence the second helping.

Her “confession” warmed the hearts of Malaysian social media users with many gushing over how cute and endearing Amira was.

“Oh my she managed to eat all of that during recess,” said Facebook user Farzie Kanduk.

“Where is this delicious chicken chop? Aunty wants to try it out,” said another user Wardah Hanum Z A.

However, some people criticised Amira’s parents for embarrassing their child and posting a video of her in a moment of emotional distress.

Ridwan defended the video and told mStar that it simply showed the family joking around adding that posting the video helped keep his memories safe in case his phone ever got lost.

“It’s not like we were abusing or hitting her, we always play around with each other,” he was quoted as saying.

“There are some people who always think there’s something amiss. If they don’t like it, they can scroll along and watch other videos,” he said.