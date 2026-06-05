PENDANG, June 5 — Visitors can pick their own premium-grade Chokanan mangoes at RM6 per kilogramme at the 2026 Tobiar Mango Festival, which opened today at the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) Mango Plantation in Tobiar here.

A MADA spokesperson said the “Pluck & Pay” experience allows visitors to enter the orchard and select ripe mangoes directly from the trees, offering fresh, high-quality fruit at promotional prices.

“To show our appreciation to visitors, MADA is offering premium-grade Chokanan mangoes at RM6 per kilogramme. Visitors can enter the orchard and pick their own ripe fruit.

“We expect about 40 tonnes of mangoes to be sold by the end of June. The higher yield this year is due to the previous dry weather conditions,” she told Bernama at the plantation here yesterday.

She said MADA is targeting more than 5,000 visitors to the three-day festival.

The spokesperson said mango cultivation is the second most important agricultural activity in the MADA area after padi farming, adding that the authority continues to promote the unique qualities and flavour of the fruit, also known as “Tobiar Gold”.

The festival, which runs from 9 am to 6 pm until June 6, also features the Petak Market, bringing together entrepreneurs offering food, beverages, local products and agricultural produce.

Other attractions include the sale of fruit tree and crop seedlings, a mango-based cooking competition, colouring contest, leisure cycling event, fun run and a traditional fishing competition. — Bernama