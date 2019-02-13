Get safe this Valentine’s: Have a discounted HIV test at this health clinic

Poliklinik MUC offers a unique Valentine’s Day promotion. — Picture courtesy of MUC Clinic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A private health clinic has come up with a “deal” for Valentine’s Day by offering a HIV testing package for two at RM69.

While it may not sound like an ordinary Valentine’s Day promotion, Poliklinik MUC’s medical director Dr Rajavel Neelamekan said the idea behind the promotion was to encourage people get tested for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Dubbed “Safe Partner = Safe Sex”, the two-day screening promotion, which is for today and tomorrow, is being held at MUC Clinic in Jalan Alor, Bukit Bintang.

The usual price is RM69 per person.

“The reason why we are offering a package for two is because we wanted to create ‘peer pressure’ to encourage people to know their status together,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

You can come with either a partner or a friend.

The clinic, which focuses on STDs screenings besides other general services, aims to reduce the stigma surrounding HIV by highlighting the importance of regular screening, prevention and proper treatment.

“Every year, there are over 3,000 new HIV cases in Malaysia and many of them go undetected due to lack of awareness.

“In Malaysia, it was estimated that 87,122 people were living with HIV in 2017 with majority being male,” he said.

Dr Rajavel added that the key population among the most vulnerable to HIV include people who inject drugs, female sex workers, transgender women and men who have sex with men.

Dr Rajavel said the screening would take about 30 minutes and the results will be ready on the same day.

“We also offer other STDs screenings, including herpes, chlamydia and syphilis for those who opt to get tested.”

Call 03-2142 5814 for more information.