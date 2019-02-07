Emily Ratajkowski unveils ‘Inamorata Body’

Emily Ratajkowski Instagram 2019 — Picture courtesy of Instagram / @emrata

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Emily Ratajkowski has her eye on the lingerie business with her latest venture.

The model, actress and entrepreneur has expanded her ‘Inamorata’ label to encompass bodywear, a new collection spanning 47 pieces covering underwear, tops, bodies and slips. The collection features a minimalist, 1990s-inspired aesthetic that includes lacy triangle bras and basic crop tops, as well as cotton underwear and shorts designed for sleeping, working out, or simply lounging around in. Tube skirts in ribbed cotton and simple slip dresses offer more elevated daywear options, while the lace bodysuits are designed to be worn either as lingerie or with jeans.

The star took to Instagram to share the news — and some hot new campaign images — with her 21 million followers, saying: “A little over a year of @inamoratawoman and I’m so thrilled to finally share what I’ve been working on for you guys. Introducing BODY, a category that is so much more than lingerie. I hope you guys love it as much as I do.”

As always, Ratajkowski is her own best advertisement — so naturally, she has opted to model the new range herself, posing for a series of images that see her wearing the pieces to her local grocery store, where she is captured grabbing coffee and standing at the soda refrigerator. “I was trying to evoke the feeling of a confident girl who wears her bathing suit all day and how that attitude would translate when you’re not at the beach,” she told Vogue of the inspiration behind the shoot. “I asked myself: How exactly does that feeling fit into our lives in New York?”

Inamorata Body is a major milestone for Ratajkowski, who launched the label with a swimwear collection back in 2017, to wild success. The model shows no signs of slowing down professionally any time soon; this year so far has seen her star in campaigns for Kerastase and Paco Rabanne, in addition to taking to the catwalk in January for the Italian house of Versace. — AFP-Relaxnews