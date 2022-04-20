Phase four takeaway: Cool down with 'cendol' at PJ Section 17's Sistars Kitchen and snack on mee Siam and 'choy poh chee cheong fun'

Cool down with 'cendol' at PJ Section 17's Sistars Kitchen. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, April 20 — With the hot weather, I've been craving something cool and refreshing. Since I'm not one who likes to join the crowds, Sistars Kitchen at Happy Mansion is a happy alternative to the famous Kwong Wah.

Depending on what time you go, you can avoid the crowds. If not, you can just take away the food.

From what I read, they have some family ties with Kwong Wah, as seen by the striking similarity to their icy offerings. They now occupy the previous space which Kwong Wah once occupied at Happy Mansion.

You have icy treats like cendol and ABC but what grabbed my attention is their menu of snacks. You have nasi lemak, mee Siam, mee Mamak, chee cheong fun and various kuih. On weekends, they even offer Nyonya laksa.

Don't miss out on their snacks like this mee Siam with soft, fragrant thin vermicelli strands flavoured with torch ginger flower and 'tom yam'.

I'm not a big fan of taking away my cendol so I usually enjoy it there. It's a personal preference since I like eating the shaved ice on its own versus letting it all melt.

For RM5.80, you get a bowl of finely shaved ice drizzled with gula Melaka syrup and coconut milk. The gula Melaka syrup is mildly fragrant. They're generous with the soft cendol that tops the shaved ice.

You also get a dollop of cooked not-too-sweet red beans crowning the cendol. If you do a takeaway, it's RM6.80. You get charged 50 sen for the container so save that cost by bringing your own container.

The simple 'chee cheong fun' is given a nice crunchy, flavour boost from the toasted 'choy poh' or preserved radish.

You can also snack on various items here. Either enjoy it for tea or just order more items to build a light meal. Their mee Siam (RM6) was really nice. You get soft strands fragrant with tom yam and torch ginger flower aromas. Even though it's meatless with fluffy strips of omelette, it's still satisfying.

This leaves room for more snacks like their choy poh chee cheong fun (RM5.50). The smooth rice flour strands go well with the preserved radish. Here, they toast it till it is fragrant, giving it a nice crunch that contrasts well with the smooth rice noodles. You also have a mild chilli sauce and pickled green chillies, if you want more flavour.

You can snack on various 'kuih' and this deep fried 'popiah' with crunchy yam bean, carrots and sliced long beans.

The vermicelli strands for their mee Siam have a softer texture which I prefer (left). You can enjoy the noodles and 'chee cheong fun' at home or dine in at their outlet at Happy Mansion (right).

There is an assortment of kuih at the counter but I decided to try out the popia goreng (RM2.40 per piece). The spring rolls were satisfying with a refreshing filling of crunchy yam bean and carrots. Dip them in the mild chilli sauce for an extra flavour boost.

Next time, I'll visit during the weekend as I'm keen to try the Nyonya laksa. And maybe their nasi lemak too.

Sistars Kitchen, CG5, Happy Mansion, Block C, Jalan 17/13, Petaling Jaya. Open: 10am to 5pm. Closed on Monday. Tel: +6017-3324338