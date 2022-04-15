Miss Penang's fluffy 'apom balik'? Head to this stall at Subang Jaya SS15's Big Family Restaurant

If you love fluffy 'apom balik', get your fix at this stall located inside Subang Jaya's Big Family Restaurant – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SUBANG JAYA, April 15 – One of my fondest food memories of Penang includes apom balik with sliced bananas. Think fluffy pancakes with a sweet taste from the ripe, soft cooked bananas and grated coconut.

One is never enough for me. You will end up eating the pile you bought within a few minutes – and immediately dream about the next time you can savour them again.

Hence I was happy when I read on Instagram that there's this stall selling this type of apom balik here in the Klang Valley. It's one of the many food stalls inside Subang Jaya's Big Family Restaurant. You can find it located next to the Chinese style nasi kandar stall that hails from Puchong.

Look for this stall that is besides the 'nasi kandar' stall

It's run by two young guys known – Jay and Winson. They're from Penang and one of them used to sell char kway teow. However, they decided to switch to this since it's much cleaner to maintain. The recipe is traced back to Penang where their relative runs a food truck at Farlim and Fettes Park.

It's not hard to finish these soft pancakes that are served with different fillings

You have a choice of four flavours. There's banana, corn, red bean and pandan with coconut. You need to order a minimum of five pieces for RM6.

If you get 10, it's RM12 whereby you get one free piece. This applies for the banana, corn and red bean flavours only. For the pandan coconut one, it's five pieces for RM7 or 10 pieces for RM14 where you get one free.

The banana 'apom balik' has a nice sweetness to that fluffy texture

The banana is still my all-time favourite. That magical chemistry of sweet, ripe bananas elevates the simple pancake made with coconut milk, eggs and flour. They use pisang berangan which gives it a nicer flavour.

For something unusual, there's a pandan version. The flavour isn't very distinct and the colour is a pale green. They top it with grated coconut cooked with gula Melaka syrup.

The flavours tend to be milder for this but it's similar to that classic pairing of pandan, coconut and palm sugar to resemble onde onde.

Both pancakes aren't overly sweet. Pair with coffee or just enjoy them on its own.

You can also WhatsApp them to reserve your apom balik too.

Penang Apom Balik Stall, Big Family Restaurant, 2, Jalan SS15/4B, SS15, Subang Jaya.Open: 8am to 8.30pm. Closed every second Thursday of the month. Tel:+6016-4408061 (Jay) or +6010-2206001 (Winson).