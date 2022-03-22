Who is Ana Roš, the honorary president of the Bocuse d’Or Europe?

Ana Roš is the chef at Slovenian restaurant Hisa Franko. — Picture courtesy of Hisa Franko via ETX Studio

BUDAPEST, March 22 — Ana Roš is the rising star of European gastronomy. Now with two Michelin stars, the Slovenian chef will preside over the Bocuse d’Or Europe, which will take place on March 23 and 24 in Budapest, Hungary. We take a look at her career to date.

In a few hours, 16 young European chefs will try to earn their spot in the grand finale of the Bocuse d’or, scheduled to take place in Lyon in 2023. Their dishes will be judged by a panel of mostly male chefs, with the exception of three female chefs hailing from Estonia, Latvia and Hungary.

Despite male chefs dominating in terms of numbers on the jury, it was a woman chef who was given the mission to take on the honorary presidency, none other than Ana Roš. If you’re not a fan of the international 50 Best Restaurants world ranking, her name may not mean anything to you. The famous list, originally associated with the British magazine Restaurant, spotted Roš’s talent back in 2017, bestowing upon her the title of “best female chef in the world.” Indeed, before she received this international accolade, outside of her home country it was only dedicated industry watchers who knew about the chef of the Slovenian restaurant Hiša Franko.

A chef rooted in her time

It was not until 2020 and the launch of the Michelin Guide in Slovenia that the young chef received recognition in the form of Michelin stars. Ana Roš was awarded two stars right away. Originally destined for a career as a diplomat, the chef also received a green star, an award given by the guide to recognise the sustainable approach of restaurateurs. The chef’s philosophy is deeply rooted in a sustainable approach. The website indicates that ingredients are sourced locally and the cuisine follows the seasons. Even the wine list is eco-friendly, with mostly natural and biodynamic labels.

Located in Kobarid, a small Slovenian town not far from the borders of Italy and Austria, her restaurant was originally that of her in-laws. For the love of her sommelier husband, Ana Roš changed course and left her career path to the diplomatic life in order to dedicate herself to a life at the head of a restaurant. Her cuisine is based on three elements: the land, the season and her personality. This is how the chef defines herself on her website.

The Slovenian chef, deeply aware and sensitive to issues related to the environment, told the Food&Sens blog last fall that she has “always had a calling for sustainability.” For example, her team’s uniforms are made of fibres derived from wood and apple. She has also created a “no waste meat offcuts” sauce made with all the leftover meat from previous dishes, served in an onion with Slovenian roasted barley and barley malt. — ETX Studio