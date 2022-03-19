Satisfy your seafood cravings at The Big Feast by Tiffin At The Yard

During The Big Feast, Alta Burger will be serving their Fish Burger based on a fast food classic with fried fish fillet, cheese and egg. — Pictures courtesy of Tiffin At The Yard

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — If you love all things seafood, mark your calendar for March 24 to 27, as you will be able to indulge in various seafood dishes at The Big Feast hosted by Tiffin At The Yard at Sentul Depot.

The four-day extravaganza will feature a pop-up raw bar by chef Jack Weldie from Chipta11A, a "Grill & Chill' section with guest chef Zoe Rai and special seafood dishes by their tenants. There will also be a chance to pick up new skills such as the ancient art of Japanese fish printing, how to cook Kristang seafood dishes, and wine pairing with seafood.

You can also dine at a collaboration dinner between Sushi Azabu, chef R. Salleh from Aleyna and enjoy wines selected by sommelier Alison Christ.

Twirl that fettuccine salmone rosa by handmade pasta makers Fratelli Pastificio at The Big Feast.

The seafood themed Big Feast in March kicks off a year-long series of themed quarterly events to be held at the Tiffin space that spans 20,000 square feet.

You will be spoiled for choice as Tiffin's regular vendors will also be offering various seafood themed items. Alta Burger will be presenting their Fish Burger inspired by a fast food classic using fried fish fillet, cheese and egg, while Red Botak Head will be whipping up an aglio olio pasta using shoyu and baby octopus. For a luxurious treat, Joloko will offer Creole grilled lobster and stingray. There's also gourmet fish pies from Southern Rock Seafood.

Slurp down seafood ramen from The Tokyo Ramen, the ramen joint from Lot 10 Shopping Centre, while you nibble on chilli glazed BBQ prawns from Deep South. The crustacean specialist Crabee will also be unveiling their Korean Chinese shrimp toast with charcoal buns.

Tuck into charcoal shrimp toast inspired by Korean Chinese flavours at Crabee.

If you prefer dim sum offerings, Halley will be offering a twist to stir fried radish cake with the addition of spicy teriyaki unagi. There will also be classic steamed cheong fun with prawns and chives too.

For the newer vendors like Fratelli Pastificio who specialise in fresh pasta, they will be serving their handmade fettuccine salmone rosa. The Taco King will be offering their Baja fish tacos and shrimp tacos made from scratch while Aleyna operated by seafood retailer Piscatorial Malaysia will be serving Thai street style grilled sotong.

For March 26 and 27, you will see well loved chefs dazzling you with their unique creations. Look forward to the Upstairs Sushi Bar where Chipta11A's Jack Weldie will be serving his sashimi dons crafted from Japanese ingredients with an unusual local twist. Chef Zoe Rai will also be cooking up his delicious dishes at the Grill & Chill Station, using produce from local seafood purveyor Fish For It.

Indulge in various types of oysters with natural wines at the Puro KL x Southern Rock Seafood's Wine & Brine pairing event.

There will also be a Dock to Dish dinner on March 25, where you get to enjoy a collaboration between Aleyna's chef R. Salleh's food and Azabu. The five-course meal will be accompanied by wines selected by certified sommelier Alison Christ. The dinner is priced at RM688 per person with limited seats left.

On March 26 and 27, sign up for Sakana Studio's workshop to learn Gyotaku Fish Printing. The 45-minute session will teach you the ancient Japanese art of imprinting seafood onto rice paper. The class is limited to 10 people. It will be RM88 per person that includes a complimentary mini paella by Olivia Deli.

If you love learning how to cook new dishes, Kristang chef Melba Nunis will be demonstrating her Kristang dishes, namely the crab stuffing and fish sambal binaigre on March 25. You can tuck into the demonstrated dishes for lunch that includes other Kristang favourites such as pineapple prawn curry, soy limang terong and a crabmeat and petola omelette. The Kristang cooking demonstration and luncheon will be RM250 per person and limited to only 12 persons.

Indulge with various types of oysters and natural wines for March 26 and 27, with the Puro KL x Southern Rock Seafood's Wine & Brine pairing. It's an opportunity to sample oysters such as the Tragheanna Bay, the Irish Premium, the Gallagher Special with six different natural wines for RM168 per person. The sessions are limited to 20 persons.

For more information on The Big Feast, follow Tiffin At The Yard on Instagram @tiffineats and Facebook @tiffinevent. Bookings for the special events can be made via https://linktr.ee/tiffinattheyard.