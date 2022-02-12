You could buy this giant truffle with cryptocurrency!

The authenticity of a giant truffle discovered by Bernard Planche will be guaranteed by an NFT during its auction. ― Picture by Bernard Planche via ETX Studio

TOKYO, Feb 12 ― In the midst of France's black truffle season, a truffle farmer has chosen to auction off a beautiful find weighing 1.2kg and to accept the cryptocurrency Ethereum as payment. In return, the buyer will receive an NFT to guarantee the authenticity of this giant delicacy.

On February 5, at the Sarlat market in the southwest of France, truffle grower Bernard Planche unveiled a giant truffle weighing no less than 1.265kg. By comparison, producers usually sell truffles weighing between 50 and 500 grams. For the record, it was his pig named Pupuce who discovered the beautiful mushroom.

While the size of this find is impressive, it's the conditions of its sale which are attracting headlines. That's because the lot was put up for sale via the OpenSea platform, where it is possible to acquire the giant truffle with cryptocurrency. Bernard Planche is accepting Ethereum as a means of payment for this auction ending this Friday evening, February 11.

It's proof that NFTs are shaking up every sector including food; the authenticity of this fragrant diamond will be guaranteed through a digital token. According to Bernard Planche, this is the very first time in the world that a truffle is the subject of an auction involving NFT. A certificate of authenticity will also be added to the buyer's package. The buyer will be invited to join the truffle grower at his property in the Perigord region to learn all about truffle hunting techniques. ― ETX Studio