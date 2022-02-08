In Japan, igloo-restaurants facilitate social distancing during pandemic dining

In Japan, it's easy to social distance when you dine in the restaurant-igloos. — Picture courtesy of Restaurant Kamakura Village via ETX Studio

NAGANO, Feb 8 — In the Japanese prefecture of Nagano, a village of restaurants in the shape of igloos welcomes visitors every year.

An ephemeral concept that takes place only in winter, the system also helps ensure social distancing among diners since they never encounter another party, at least not during the meal.

In Japan, a special dining destination makes staying away from other guests part of the scenic experience!

In Nagano Prefecture, which hosted the 1998 Winter Olympics — the destination is world famous among winter sports enthusiasts — the winter season sees each year the construction of a village made up of about 20 igloo huts that have a special mealtime purpose.

The shelters, located in Iiyama, two hours by train from Tokyo, welcome guests in a small space where a local recipe several hundred years old is served: noroshi nabe.

It is a hot pot made with miso and vegetables produced in the area, and in which mushrooms and pork meat are dipped. It costs ¥3,700 yen (about RM134) for lunch and ¥4,200 yen (about RM152) for dinner for an adult.

In keeping with pandemic measures, the organisers have also tightened health safety by reducing each group to a maximum of four people. Every year, the eateries in Kamakura Village are open until the end of February.

They are one of the main tourist attractions of a festival held every second weekend of February. During the following seasons, they disappear to be replaced by rice fields. — ETX Studio