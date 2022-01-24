Phase four takeaway: If you're in Subang Jaya, visit this coffee shop for pork noodles and prawn mee

Get your pork noodles at this coffeeshop at SS13 Subang Jaya — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SUBANG JAYA, Jan 24 — Should you be around Subang Jaya or the Sunway area, you should check out this coffee shop located on the ground floor of an apartment.

There's loads of choices to tempt you but since it's impossible for me to try them all, I zoomed in on a few picks.

I reckon out of the ones I sampled, the Hai San pork noodles and prawn mee are the best. I also tried the char kway teow, ginger wine seafood noodles, braised duck with rice and lorbak.

If you're looking for pork noodles served with a sweeter tasting broth, try Hai San Pork Noodles. This stall used to be at Paramount Garden but they now operate from this coffee shop. They also have another place in Cheras.

The portions are generous. Just for RM7 (small size) or RM8 (large size), you get a substantial bowl of your choice of noodles with minced pork, pork slices, pig's intestines and liver. They also add a topping of chunky fried lard that adds oomph to the noodles.

My favourite is their minced pork as the texture is light and fluffy. The soup gets a boost of flavour with a dollop of fried garlic. I would prefer a smaller dollop of this though as it can get a bit too overwhelming.

Enjoy fluffy minced pork, pig's intestines and liver with a sweet tasting broth laced with fried garlic (left). Your dry noodles are tossed with dark soy sauce and garnished with lard fritters for extra flavour (right)

You can also enjoy the noodles tossed with dark soy sauce and garnished with lard fritters.

The noodles can also be ordered on various delivery platforms like Grab, Food Panda and Shopee. If you prefer, they also take orders via WhatsApp through +6011-31330868. For more details, follow their Facebook @HaiSanPorkNoodles.

The other stall worth mentioning is the one selling prawn mee. Apparently this stall known as Uncle Sam Prawn Mee used to be at Petaling Jaya's Section 17 for more than 20 years.

It's a simple uncomplicated taste that is anchored by a rich prawn and pork broth. Each bowl of noodles is beautifully presented with poached prawns, half portion of hard boiled egg, sliced fish cake and pork. The sauce on the side may not be super thick but it does have a distinct aroma of belacan.

Try out Uncle Sam Prawn Mee that used to be at Petaling Jaya's Section 17 (left). The takeaway prawn mee broth can be easily heated up in a pot and poured over the noodles (right)

A small bowl is RM7 while a big portion is RM8. They also offer a dry prawn mee where the noodles are tossed in dark soy sauce. If you're adventurous, there's even a mala or spicy version. Other eats include loh mee and kuey teow noodles served with chicken.

You can contact them at +6011-31350868.

The coffee shop is also related to the Seaview coffee shop in Petaling Jaya. You will find ample parking space upstairs or downstairs inside the building.

Restoran SS13 New Sea View, G7, G8 & G9, Jalan SS13/3, Subang Jaya. Facebook: @Restoran-SS13-New-Sea-View-103090831475988