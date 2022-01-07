Spark fun this Chinese New Year by getting (and giving) UNBOX by Huff & Puff's Fuyoh series

Relive your childhood with the Young at Heart set with retro games and sweets. — Pictures courtesy of UNBOX by Huff & Puff

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Usher in the Year of the Tiger with some playful delicious childhood memories, courtesy of UNBOX by Huff & Puff.

Their Fuyoh series of gift sets will have you spinning for outlandish (but tasty) flavoured bak kwa or reliving your happy childhood with retro sweets and games.

There's something for everyone including healthy boosters in the form of nourishing ingredients. You also can gift goodies to satisfy those snack cravings.

"It's a time for reunions and we wanted to reintroduce these simple nostalgic snacks and games we grew up with to the current generation who may not be very familiar with them. Think of it as a little time out from technology," said UNBOX by Huff & Puff Account Director Clarise Ching.

Have fun with the games of your time such as card games and blowing bubbles.

Over the past year or so, UNBOX by Huff & Puff has been upping the festive gifting game with out of the box ideas. Who can forget their lovely illustrated tiffin carriers that paid tribute to Ipoh's shophouses facades which hid mooncakes from iconic Ipoh brand Ching Han Guan. Or their treasure chests filled with good for you ingredients to help boost your health.

For this year's Chinese New Year celebrations, the Young At Heart will remind you of those happy carefree days from your childhood. Just try your luck with the retro Bingo Lotte game set to select one of the balls that will contain a surprise. You can score old school snacks such as haw flakes, White Rabbit candies and lemon tablets.

There will also be five retro games to keep you occupied. There's pick up sticks, lompat getah, and stick bubble. You can also get retro card games, that includes Ching's personal favourite, Old Maid.

She shared, "This was a card game I used to sneak into school to play with friends during recess and the snacks in this set were also treats we enjoyed growing up." This set is priced at RM218.

You won't go hungry with these retro sweet snacks.

For the Spin, Tigers. Spin gift set, you get to play a game to decide which bak kwa flavour to savour.

That element of fun is also reflected in Spin. Tigers. Spin. You get to spin the wheel to decide which flavour of bak kwa to eat, whether it is bak kut teh, nasi lemak or salted egg. The various flavoured bak kwa from BAK-OFF by Oloiya, may sound unusual but they work well together with the pork jerky. You get 50 pieces of bak kwa, where there will be a total of 10 flavours. The set is priced at RM178.

An important element is good health and the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Nutrients will keep you in the pink of health. Housed in a traditional designed wooden cabinet, you get goodies from Chai Huat Hin like abalone, scallops, Japanese mushrooms and red dates. This set is priced at RM378

One of the important elements of UNBOX by Huff & Puff's gift sets is the repurposing theme, like the fact you can use the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Nutrients wooden chest to house your tea leaves collection.

Satisfy your cravings for festive nibbles with New Beng Hong's selection of peanut candies from Ipoh's Ching Han Guan and pineapple tarts from Melaka's Wise Chef.

If you love to snack, the New Beng Chai Hong is perfect as it brings you nibbles such as peanut candies from Ipoh's Ching Han Guan and pineapple tarts from Melaka's Wise Chef. These goodies are housed in cans that resemble old school biscuit tins. This set is priced at RM118.

And keeping to the UNBOX tradition of reusing their packaging, they also give suggestions on repurposing the packaging, For a special gift, you can add extra money to get a personalised wood engraved tag too.

