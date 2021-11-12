Phase four takeaway: This Hong Kong 'wantan mee' from Cheras is the ultimate comfort food for just RM7!

The star of this place is their version of Hong Kong 'wantan' noodles which pairs thin, springy egg noodles with a chicken broth laced with prawn oil and plump prawn 'wantans'. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Sometimes you come across food stalls that innovate to offer something out of the ordinary. Like this one in Cheras which offers their version of Hong Kong wantan mee.

Its RM7 price tag also makes it incredibly affordable so you can eat it many times more often than those served in regular restaurants.

I had come across this recommendation from Facebook and decided to give it a try. I'm glad I did as I was blown away.

I suspect this stall owner started out as an Ipoh kai see hor fun stall even though the signboard proclaims its Hong Kong wantan mee offering. It then diversified to offer the same elements albeit with a change of noodles, from hor fun or rice noodles to egg noodles.

If you love noodles, it will be hard to resist these fine noodle strands with a nice bite to them.

With that slight change, it became the quintessential Hong Kong version. The iconic bowl which Hong Kong slurps down every day is all about the noodles, broth and the wantans.

Typically it is springy (sometimes even crunchy) egg noodles with a fragrant broth made with pork bones, dried flounder and dried shrimp. There's no char siu and all you get are plump bigger sized wantans filled with prawns or a mixture of prawn and minced pork.

At this stall, the broth is different as they use the clear, sweet tasting soup from kai see hor fun. Surprisingly, I prefer this clear chicken broth laced with fragrant prawn oil more.

If you prefer eating the noodles dry, they do this version tossed with dark soy sauce and you can also ask for shredded poached chicken with the prawn 'wantans'.

I used to think the broth served in Hong Kong was too strong for my taste. Here the broth is more gentle on my palate and I slurp down every drop.

There is a pattern to the way I relish this... eat a big bite of the fine noodles and drink that sweet soup. Break that pattern to enjoy the crunchy whole prawn cocooned in the silky wantan skin.

I only ordered the small portion for RM7 but I can see how noodle lovers can easily polish off their bigger portions for RM8 (medium) or RM9 (big).

The 'wantans' are exceptional with one piece of shelled prawn that has a nice, crunchy texture.

The small portion is served with four pieces of sang har wantan that will satisfy. If you're feeling indulgent, get extra wantans for RM1.10 per piece. It's the ultimate happiness for prawn lovers.

You can also go the conventional way by enjoying the noodles tossed in dark soy sauce. This can be paired with just wantans or if you want a difference, it can be topped with shredded chicken. If you choose this option, they give you three prawn wantans with the chicken. It's still enjoyable as the sauce is not too sweet and enhances those springy noodles well.

The noodles are also paired with crunchy pickled green chillies just like our local versions. It doesn't need it but if you like being conventional, reach out for it.

The takeaways are neatly packed with pickled green chillies to eat with your egg noodles.

And if you prefer smooth rice noodles, they also offer the kai see hor fun version too. A small bowl is RM7 while it's RM8 for a big portion. If you just want the egg noodles without the wantans, it's RM3.50.

Hong Kong Wantan Mee Prawn stall, Restoran KK Kopitiam, No. 11, Jalan Puspa 5, Taman Delima, Cheras, KL. Open: 7am to 2pm. Closed on Monday. Tel: +6012-3787391