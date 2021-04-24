Looking for a unique Raya gift? Here are three that curate snacks, 'buka puasa' treats and even cooking kits

Turn heads with UNBOX by Huff & Puff's Jom Balik Kampung! tiffin inspired container filled with traditional treats like 'dodol', 'serunding' and 'biskut putu hijau'. – Pictures courtesy by Huff & Puff

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Since UNBOX by Huff & Puff kicked things off with their beautifully designed Mid Autumn gift sets last year, the anticipation is high for every seasonal gift set as they don't disappoint.

For their first Raya, they unveiled three different sets for their Jom series.

Huff & Puff Account Director Clarise Ching explained, "Our Jom series is curated with the Ramadan month in mind where family and friends get together to break fast."

Get cooking for the festivities with the Jom Masak-masak! set that features a range of condiments from Rencah by Sherson Lian.

You have the Jom Balik Kampung! that celebrates traditional snacks. Even the tiffin like container has a hand sketched design depicting a kampung house.

Ching elaborated, "It is inspired by the nostalgic feeling of spending great times with loved ones in the kampung." For this curated set, Huff & Puff worked with La Cucur, a brand synonymous for upholding traditional recipes with their vast array of kuih.

Open each layer of the tiffin to be surprised; there is serunding daging which is perfect with lemang or ketupat, then you have dodol, the must-eat for the season (there's a pandan version and one just with palm sugar) and traditional biskut putu hijau made from mung bean powder.

All the items are divided and packed in small bags, making it easy to store and distribute to family and friends.

A collector's piece is the Jom Berbuka!'s mini wooden cabinet with a vintage look.

During Ramadan, celebrate rich Malay cuisine by preparing special dishes to break fast with the Jom Masak-masak! set. Ching explained, "We wanted to provide a fun and convenient way for people to prepare a complete home cooked meal for their loved ones that is delicious and healthy, yet not time consuming."

Huff & Puff roped in television personality and chef Sherson Lian who has a range of condiments under his Rencah brand. "We found a perfect fit with Rencah by Lian which was launched last year. The idea behind Rencah is to provide a taste of what is prepared from their kitchen for people to enjoy in the comfort of their own home with family and friends. This was in line with our vision to encourage quality time with loved ones."

The set is beautifully packed in a wooden case with a rattan look. Everything from the sambal cincalok belimbing buloh paste, fish curry paste, pomegranate and mint reduction, meat curry powder and Asian bouquet garni is packed in jars or reusable containers.

Lian offers recipes and a guiding hand via cooking videos for you to create sambal udang petai, fish curry or even a quick chicken soup.

Open the cabinet to break fast with various sweet delights from Baaji's and condiments made by Mutiara Figs.

You can also pair chicken curry with a leafy salad dressed up with the pomegranate and mint reduction. Or if you prefer, the reduction can be turned into a refreshing beverage.

The third set — Jom Berbuka! — is a ready-to-eat meal to break fast. Just open the mini wooden cabinet that has a vintage look to discover all sorts of goodies.

There are sweet delights to break fast like stuffed Safawi dates with almonds and walnuts, assorted nougat and malban, mixed nuts honey sweet and premium Safawi dates by Baaji's.

After all the sweets, move on to the main course to pair with Mutiara Figs' range of sambal hijau fig, raspberry, fig and walnut jam and chilli garlic. Everything is made from locally grown figs.

If you can't decide which set for family and friends, get the bundle deal with all three sets from the Jom Series.

You can purchase the various sets individually and personalise them with name tags. Prices start from RM139. If you cannot decide which set, get them all for a special bundle price at RM766 (discounted from RM807).

Visit UNBOX by Huff & Puff at https://www.unboxbyhuffandpuff.com.my/ for more details