Malaysia Airlines’ Signature Satay now available for delivery, priced from RM26

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 22 — As teased earlier, Malaysia Airlines’ Signature Satay is now offered for home delivery and you can order it online starting from today. Typically offered to their Business Class passengers, you can now enjoy the same Satay at the comfort of your home.

A set of six sticks of frozen, pre-cooked and ready-to-eat Satay costs RM26 for chicken and RM36 for beef. You can also use your MH Enrich miles points to redeem at 2,080 points for chicken and 2,880 points for beef. Both comes with 200 grams of peanut sauce and obviously this isn’t recommended for people with peanut allergies.

At the moment, the Signature Satay is only available for delivery within Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya. According to the fine print, it will be delivered within 5 days in a frozen/semi-frozen state. You can order online through the Temptations online store.

Take note that there’s a delivery charge of RM8. If you order both Beef and Chicken Satay set, it will cost you RM70 in total inclusive of the RM8 delivery fee. You can pay the cost for the Satay by points but you’ll still need to pay the extra RM8 for delivery.

According to the T&C, the Satay is offered for a limited time from 22 March to 22 June 2021. Once ordered, you can expect delivery at any time within 5 business days between Mondays to Thursdays between 9am to 6pm. The Satay sets are good for consumption up to 3 months after delivery if kept in a freezer upon receiving it.

According to the airlines’ statement, the Signature Satay home delivery is handled by Carlos Space, a newly set up enterprise which is managed by Michael Carlos, a former cabin crew turned entrepreneur. The statement explained Carlos Space is a food and product delivery business that offers bespoke services to meet individuals and companies’ various delivery needs.

Commenting on the new offering, Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Lau Yin May said “Our Satay has been served onboard since we first took to the skies in 1973 and we are delighted to share it with customers with the rollout of the home delivery service of Malaysia Airlines Signature Satay today. During normal times, we uplift 17,000 sticks of satay on our 300 flights daily, today we are happy to share our Malaysian Hospitality with customers, many of whom have not had the opportunity to travel with us for over a year, via Temptations.”

To make this a reality, the chefs worked hard to ensure they could devise a delicious meal that matches, meets and exceeds the highest food hygiene and safety standards! With some key attributes to the finest Satay maintained – from high-quality cuts of meat and ingredients used, to the process of chargrilling it over traditional wood charcoal along with the secret ingredient in the peanut sauce, we hope to bring happiness to our customers when they enjoy the Satay at the comfort of their home. We look forward to and prepare to welcome our passengers on their next Fly Malaysia experience soon.”

For more info, you can visit the Temptations website. — soyacincau