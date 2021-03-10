CMCO delivery: Delicious home-cooked Korean dishes from Puchong's Busan Banchan

Enjoy the Jjimdak or braised chicken in a dark broth served with potatoes, carrots, tteok and potato noodles. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PUCHONG, March 10 — What first attracted me to Busan Banchan was its tagline "Homemade Korean fusion food by your neighbourhood ahjumma!" Anyone who watches K-dramas knows that ahjumma refers to those know-it-all older ladies.

Started in February this year by sisters Ellena and Stephanie Kwak, they serve a compact menu for delivery that promises to be pork free. The items are also without any MSG or alcohol.

Out of the items I ordered, my favourite was their Jjimdak (RM26). It was my first time trying this braised chicken dish and I liked the comforting flavours.

There's an underlying spiciness to the dark brown coloured broth so don't be deterred when you're eating it. In fact, I reckon that slight spiciness gives it a nice touch.

The meat is cooked to a silky smooth tenderness. Even the carrots and potatoes are perfect, with a soft texture when bitten into but still intact in whole pieces.

Enjoy it with tteok, the chewy rice cake and dangmyeon or potato glass noodles. They also serve another braised chicken dish known as the Dakdori bowl but that looks spicy. Definitely a good choice for a rainy night to warm you up.

The Japchae may look simple but it's addictive.

On the menu, there's another must-eat which is Japchae (RM15). It may look plain but the potato glass noodles are deliciously slick with an addictive sauce, vegetables and chicken slices.

The menu also has various rice dishes paired with different types of chicken using their own-made sauces and marinades. I like how the chicken isn't drowning in oil, making it a much healthier meal. The portions are also substantial and will fill you up nicely for lunch or dinner.

For their Chickelina (RM21), you get a piece of well-marinated grilled chicken served with rice, egg roll and their Busan kimchi. Enjoy the chicken with the accompanying kimchi and egg roll for a satisfying meal.

The potato glass noodles are slick with the delicious sauce and paired with vegetables and toasted sesame seeds.

The kimchi is a little special as it is made from a family recipe as the Kwak sisters originate from Busan. You will find it a little spicier than the normal kimchi but it's packed with flavour, making it a nice companion to your meal.

Even their egg roll is a little different. You get a nice contrast of textures — fluffy egg on the outside — crunchy diced green capsicum inside for crunch.

If you prefer a spicier chicken, they offer a spicy grilled chicken version too known as Gochu. You can also enjoy their BB Specialty Fried Rice with their version of Korean fried chicken (RM17). The fried chicken is a much healthier version where marinated chicken pieces are air fried. For the fried rice, it tastes home-made with finely chopped vegetables.

The Chickelina will fill you up for lunch with its substantial sized marinated grilled chicken, egg roll, rice and Busan kimchi.

If you want a break from rice, order the Keun Dalg (RM21) where you get a whole chicken leg grilled in a sweet and sour sauce. This is served with noodles tossed in the same sauce and coleslaw.

There's several ways to place your order. You can place orders via WhatsApp or Telegram a day ahead provided there's a minimum of two orders.

You can self pick up from their kitchen at Puchong Prima. They also offer pick up from another location at Damansara Utama, if you stay within that area as they can send the food there.

The BB Specialty Fried Rice has a homely taste with finely chopped vegetables, a healthier take on Korean fried chicken and fried egg (left). The egg roll is a little different with crunchy textures from diced green capsicums mingling with fluffy egg (right).

Or delivery can also be arranged with a third party where charges are borne by you.

If you want food immediately or as a solo eater, they're also on Bungkusit and Food Panda. The food is served at lunch and dinner time.

Busan Banchan, Puchong Prima, Selangor. Open: 10am to 9pm (Tuesday to Sunday). Instagram @busanbanchan Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Busan-Banchan-109136541214739