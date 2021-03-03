MCO delivery: Get your Pangkor Island style 'nasi lemak' fix from Cheras' Xiang Xiang

On weekends, tuck into Pangkor Island style 'nasi lemak' with anchovies and onions – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 -- It's not often you get a taste of Pangkor Island in the Klang Valley. A favourite of the island folks is this simple nasi lemak packed in a triangle shape that is topped with fried fish cooked in sambal. Usually one will pack many packets to satisfy your cravings for this hometown taste.

I had come across this particular home-based entrepreneur in Cheras selling Pangkor Island style nasi lemak via a friend who was given the nasi lemak packets by her uncle.

Wrapped in brown paper, the 'nasi lemak' is usually bought in big quantities for the whole family to enjoy

The food is only available on weekends. As the nasi lemak tends to run out quickly, just call about two days ahead to place your orders to avoid disappointment. You can pick up the food orders from their place or they can arrange for delivery with a third party provider where charges are borne by you.

This particular home based entrepreneur cooks up 'nasi lemak' with local sardines

They make two types of nasi lemak, one with fish and the other is with anchovies or ikan bilis. Each packet is RM3. For the fish, they use local sardines. From what I understand from my friend who grew up on the island, the stalls would use whatever fresh fish they can source. Usually it's ikan gulama but it all depends on availability.

What I like about the sardine fish used in this nasi lemak were the brittle bones I could happily eat. The fish is cooked in a sambal that is creamy, mildly spicy and has a slight sweetness.

For the anchovies version, it uses a similar sambal. You get small sized ikan bilis combined with thinly sliced onions. This combination I felt was better compared to the fish version as the flavours went well with the rice.

If you like their sambal, you can also order a whole packet of it. A box of it costs RM22. Just make your own rice to enjoy it.

You can also order 'sambal' stuffed 'ikan kembung' to enjoy with the 'nasi lemak'

Your order for the 'sambal' stuffed fish has three fishes packed in a foil container

In addition, there's sambal stuffed ikan kembung. The fish is priced at RM21 where you get to enjoy three medium sized fish. The sambal has a creamy texture that tastes mildly spicy so pair it with a plate of rice for a satisfying meal.

Xiang Xiang, Taman Putri Jaya, Cheras, Selangor. Open: 8am to 5pm (Saturday), 8am to 2pm (Sunday) You can call or WhatsApp 010-2036096 to place your orders. Facebook: @xiangxiangpangkor