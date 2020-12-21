CMCO food delivery: Get these freshly-made fish balls, fish cake and 'yong tau foo' from Subang Jaya's Mojo Fishbounce

Enjoy an assortment of 'yong tau foo', fish balls and 'sui kow' from Mojo Fishbounce that are freshly fried for dinner. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 21— I first heard about Mojo Fishbounce when a couple of my friends raved about it. Once you try their freshly-made items, you will get hooked as everything tastes so fresh and tasty. I'm not sure if I can go back to the commercial varieties anymore.

Started back in August this year, it's run at home by a Teochew family. They make their fish balls, fish cakes and stuff the yong tau foo with fish paste... all made from the highly sought after dou fu yu, as it is known in Mandarin.

The redbelly yellowtail fusilier is well regarded for its sweet, mild flavour. As no flour is added to their fish paste, they seem to have perfected what they call "bounce" to their fishballs. Don't expect it to be like those commercial types that taste artificial as this is a slightly softer bite which means it's all natural.

There's two varieties of fish cakes, the plain one and the Teochew version with hand chopped minced lard.

You will also find a lot of care is taken with their items as only premium products are used. For instance, their famous inside out tofu puffs use the pricier Bentong beancurd puffs as it has a softer texture compared to the more commercialised versions.

Everything is prepared fresh eg. the prawns are peeled and minced for the filling for the sui kows. Even the fish is freshly delivered and they scrape the fish paste to create their products.

For the fish balls and fish cakes, there is a choice between the plain ones and their Teochew version. The Teochew ones have finely chopped red chillies, Chinese celery and lard.

The 'sui kow' is delicious with a mixture of prawns and pork that you can keep in the freezer to eat whenever you like (left). The white beancurd is generously stuffed with the fish paste hence you get a nice bite of both (right).

The addition of the lard and vegetables definitely enhances the flavour, one piece is not enough. The fish balls are sold in quantities of 10 at RM1 each. For the Teochew version, it's RM1.20 per piece. For the fish cakes, it is sold in quantities of 4 pieces at RM5 per piece. The Teochew version is RM6.50 per piece.

For the assorted yong tau foo, it is priced at RM1.50 to RM2 per piece. You can get various vegetables such as sweet mini peppers, brinjals, ladies fingers, bitter gourd and cabbage rolls.

I really enjoyed their sweet mini peppers which are also a crowd favourite. The combination of that crunchy vegetable with a slight sweet taste combines really well with their bouncy fish paste.

There's all kinds of goodies in this box with their famous inside out tofu puff using Bentong beancurd puffs and various 'yong tau foo'.

There's also a variety of tofu puffs such as the round and flat versions. The crowd favourite is their inside out tofu puff where they turn out the puff so you get the fluffy layer outside. When this is fried, it gives a nice crispier bite that combines well with the bouncy fish paste inside. You also have the white tofu stuffed with fish paste that gives you a nice combination of both items.

The sui kow was introduced in November. You get a lovely stuffing of pork and prawns inside. As there's no fish paste inside, the dumplings are available on weekdays. It's good to keep them in the freezer as they'll make a quick and tasty addition to your meal. It is sold in a packet of six pieces for RM15.

You also can order a bottle of their homemade sambal belacan that makes a nice spicy addition to any meal. This is available in a 300 millilitre jar for RM30.

The fish balls and fish cakes are packed in water for transportation but it's best you consume them as soon as possible.

Orders are placed ahead of their delivery date every Saturday. For this Christmas period, they are available for December 26. You can pick up your orders yourself from Subang Jaya or send a delivery rider to get it.

Mojo Fishbounce, USJ12, Subang Jaya. To place your orders for the week, WhatsApp to 012-3023623. Instagram:@mojofishbounce Facebook: @mojofishbounce