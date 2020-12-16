CMCO food delivery: Relish these fluffy 'cha siu bao' from Cheras' LCP Food Industries

Breakfast is better with fluffy 'cha siu bao' with a juicy, shredded pork filling with a cup of hot Chinese tea — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — When it comes to steamed buns, my personal preference is those rough, ugly ones that have an off-white colour. Serve me pristine white, cloud-like bao and I'll probably eat just one or two during a yum cha session. You won't see me packing it home to eat for breakfast.

With these cha siu baos from LCP Food Industries, I surprised myself as I ended up ordering 20 pieces. Each one was slowly relished for breakfast with a cup of hot Chinese tea.

Most times, the cha siu filling for the steamed buns served at restaurants tends to be filled with fatty pieces of pork. The sauce is also way too sweet for me. Hence I'll just eat one as it's too rich for my palate.

With this version that is made from shredded, juicy pork meat cooked in a not too sweet sauce, I can easily eat two to three buns in one go. Just steam them a little longer — using a low fire so the skin doesn't dimple — to get a fluffy bite.

I had come across these steamed buns from a friend. Apparently these baos have been popular for many years.

What made them well-known was the difficulty in getting them. For instance, they wouldn't just take anyone's orders, it would have to be via an introducer.

All you're given is a telephone number and a pick up point. To make it even harder, there would be a minimum order of 100 pieces!

The 'cha siu bao' is sold in a packet of 10 pieces for RM19

Times have changed as it's really simple to get your hands on these cha siu baos now. All I did was call, place my order and paid via online bank transfer.

They prepared them fresh for me within a few days. You order by the packet — 10 pieces in each packet — which is RM19 each. I picked up my baos myself but you can send a third party delivery rider to get them. What I understand is if you want it delivered by them, there is a minimum order of 100 pieces.

LCP Food Industries, A-1-8A, Jalan 12/144A, Taman Bukit Cheras, KL. You can call up 012-2070133 or 012-2100133 to place your order.