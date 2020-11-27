CMCO food takeaway: Be bowled over by these hearty offerings from PJ Taman Mayang's Chan Kee Beef Noodles

The highlight is their spicy braised beef with the tender beef cuts eaten with ‘lai fun’ noodles — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Nov 27 — Opened just about two months or so, Chan Kee Beef Noodles delivers satisfying bowls of beef noodles. The highlight is the generous portions of tender beef shin and brisket cuts using Australian sourced meat.

The family-run business uses a recipe from the patriarch, one which he has been perfecting for 30 years or more. The recipe is his riff of the iconic Taiwanese spicy beef noodles which he fell in love with during his university days there.

While the know-how is from him, it is his son-in-law who does the cooking. It's a family affair with his two young grand-daughters helping out with the operations.

The menu has mild spicy beef soup noodles and the unusual dry spicy braised beef noodles, both priced for RM14.50. The spicy braised beef can also be ordered on its own (RM20 for 12 pieces) or paired with rice for RM14.50.

If your preference is a cleaner bowl of comfort, the daikon beef brisket noodles (RM13.50) hits the spot. There are also beef balls you can add on the side, starting from RM8 for six pieces.

Unlike the fiery-tasting Taiwanese beef noodles, their spicy version is a tame one. You get just a hint of warmth with the soup. If you prefer a fiery version, add the dried chillies sauce served on the side for a punch of heat. It seems they tuned down the chilli levels as customers around the area preferred a less spicy version.

The dry spicy braised beef has a homestyle vibe with its tender beef shin cuts. It seems they take up to four hours to cook the meat to its tender consistency.

If you like lighter beef flavours with a slight sweetness, the daikon beef brisket soup noodles will hit the perfect spot (left). Warm yourself during the rainy weather with their spicy soup beef noodles (right)

The stall markets the braised beef as something similar to rendang! Maybe because the texture of the meat is as tender as the slow cooked dish but there's no coconut milk in this version.

Instead, I think the sauce could be blended with vegetables to thicken it but that's my guess as this is their own secret concoction. I do know they use spices such as star anise since I pick up pieces of it inside the dish.

Since the broth is separated from the noodles, heat them up to enjoy it piping hot with the noodles

Mix it with noodles, a choice of kway teow, lai fun or smooth wheat noodles usually used in Taiwanese beef soups. The thick, smooth strands of lai fun is the preferred choice, giving it a look like some pasta dish albeit the use of rice noodles.

For the daikon beef brisket soup with noodles, the broth has a light beef taste, slightly sweetened with the use of white daikon radish.

The slices of beef brisket are accompanied with tripe and tendon. For those who love cartilage, this version has a little more bite. If you find the cleaner flavours unexciting for you, dip your beef into their own-made chilli sauce and it will blow your mouth off. They blend fresh cili padi with some vinegar that gives it a potent spicy kick with a sharp taste.

You can order delivery of the food like their spicy braised beef noodles within certain areas provided you order a minimum of RM30

As their offerings are pork free, the stall is placed side by side with Pakistani, Indonesian and Malay food stalls. The food court is divided into two sections — one side serves pork items while another section is completely pork free with the drinks stall in the middle.

The stall also offers delivery done by themselves within a certain area. For instance, they say delivery to Bandar Utama is possible. Delivery charges range from RM5 to RM10, depending on the distance. It's best you call them at 016-7903742 to enquire if they can accommodate your area. Delivery is only available for those who purchase a minimum order of RM30.

Chan Kee Beef Noodles, Mayang Oasis Food Court, Jalan SS26/9, Taman Mayang, Petaling Jaya. Open: 11am to 8pm. Closed every second Monday of the month (Note they are closed on November 30).