CMCO food takeaway: Missing Singapore? You can get your fried Hokkien prawn mee fix at this PJ Section 17 restaurant

When you take away the fried Hokkien prawn mee, the noodles would have absorbed all the broth it was braised in — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Oct 26 — With travel restrictions still in place, a visit to Singapore to indulge in their fried Hokkien prawn mee is definitely out of question.

But if you're craving that dish, you can now get it at this small eatery located opposite the Section 17 wet market.

I had been curious about the place which opened probably around the time the movement control order (MCO) started. The reminder to visit came when a Facebook group chat I follow exploded with rave reviews for the noodles.

The eatery occupies a half shop hence there are a few tables you can sit at comfortably, if you're dining in.

If you prefer, you can take away the fried noodles but there are strict instructions on the box asking you to eat it within 30 minutes. They are also on the LOLOL food platform which offers delivery services, if you prefer the food sent to your doorstep.

It only offers fried Hokkien prawn mee with different toppings — combination of prawns, sotong or lala clams — with pork belly slices for RM9.90 per plate.

The yellow noodles and beehoon are fried with garlic and egg

Undecided about what to select? I ordered the whole ensemble for RM12.90. There is an option to increase the size of the prawns for the ensemble dish for RM19.90.

What is also interesting is they offer poached chicken on the side. A single portion is RM6 for a small size, while a larger one for RM10.

In terms of looks, the noodles don't look like the ones served in Singapore as the prawns are cut differently (they split the middle of the body). Even the pork belly isn't cut into strips but in thick slices. Moreover, the ones in Singapore don't include lala clams.

The eatery also serves smooth poached chicken served with a piquant, spicy chilli sauce

Putting aside those differences, the noodles, a mix of thin yellow noodles with the thicker beehoon, tastes good as it is fried with garlic and egg. It looks a little dry but the noodles had absorbed the delicious pork and prawn broth it was braised with.

They add a dollop of sambal and fried lard fritters on the side. You are also given a cut whole fresh calamansi lime to squeeze the juice all over the noodles; the acidity helps cut through the richness.

I've tried another stall's fried Hokkien prawn mee before at Sungai Buloh and while that looked exactly like the ones in Singapore, the broth was a little lacking. The difference here is the flavourful broth. This balanced well with the not overly spicy sambal.

You can take away the noodles and chicken but eat the fried noodles within 30 minutes

While these noodles are of course, not as good as the popular ones in Singapore, it's a really good version you can indulge in until you can travel down to the island.

To my surprise, the poached chicken was really good too. You get smooth, juicy meat doused in a not overly salty soy sauce. Most importantly, you get the highly sought after gelatinous layer in between the skin and meat. I also liked the tangy, spicy chilli sauce served on the side, which matched the chicken nicely.

Restoran Lucky Seventeen, No. 1077, Ground Floor (Unit B), Jalan 17/27, Petaling Jaya. (Opposite the Section 17 wet market). Tel:011-11590711. Open: 9am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 9pm. Closed on Monday. The restaurant is on LOLOL food platform (https://lolol.com) for delivery.