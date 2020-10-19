CMCO food delivery: Get your Hokkien mee fix and much more from Sungai Way's Restoran Hua Xing

Dine at home with favourites from Sungai Way's popular Restoran Hua Xing. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Oct 19 — When night time cravings hit, I love browsing through food delivery sites to plan the next day's meal. Since I couldn't go out for a Hokkien mee supper, I decided to order it for lunch instead from Restoran Hua Xing.

Under the Eatmol site, you can easily pre-order your next day's meal from this popular Sungai Way restaurant. I've tried it twice for Yung Kee beef noodles in Pudu and Dayone Dayone in Mont Kiara.

Each time, my food arrived on time or even just before the scheduled time. It was the same for my Hua Xing order as lunch arrived around noon, just before 12.30pm, which I had chosen for my delivery time.

I've been a few times before to this popular spot for Hokkien and Foochow dishes but it has been awhile. Taking the advice of a friend who is a regular there, I placed a huge order for lunch.

Another friend had mentioned Hokkien mee (RM8.50 per portion) so that ended up on the list as well. It didn't disappoint when it arrived.

Although it's a little drier than the ones you usually get, I really enjoyed each strand of the thicker yellow noodles as it had absorbed all the flavours from the stock it was cooked in.

Most places tend to overload the dark soy sauce to give flavour to the noodles. The downfall is a sweet, sickly taste that leaves you reaching for copious glasses of water.

Luckily, there was much restraint in the use of dark soy sauce here. Even the oil used wasn't too much as I've eaten some oil slicked noodles before.

If you're craving for Hokkien mee, this version with bitter gourd is a good one even though it's drier than normal.

An interesting addition was slices of bitter gourd rather than the usual cabbage.

There are other noodles to try such as the rarely seen fried tapioca flour noodles and fried potato flour noodles, if you like an extra chewy bite. They also do an Ulu Yam loh mee with the thick sauce and fried glass noodles.

The menu is peppered with Hokkien classics such as the Hokkien braised pork served with the bouncy alkaline kuih. Even their spring rolls, I've been told, are prepared the Hokkien way with yam. It's one of the items I plan to order the next round since I didn't have stomach space this time.

Instead, I had settled for the Fu Zhou red wine chicken (RM22 for a small portion). This was packed with flavour as the chopped pieces of chicken are cooked with the red wine lees.

Perk up your appetite with the sour and spicy fish bladder soup.

The thicker sauce that coats the chicken is so delicious that you'll be licking the spoon. Pair it with a bowl of rice or if you have leftovers like me, tossed with noodles.

They also have a rice wine chicken (RM22 for a small portion) too. This one has a faint taste of fa tiu rice wine and comes with a thick sauce. Again, this goes well with rice.

Another great recommendation was the sour and spicy fish bladder soup (RM22) that could easily have fed four people comfortably. The soup has a nice thickness and is filled with goodies such as the gelatinous fish bladder, beaten egg and sliced shiitake mushrooms.

Stir fried bitter gourd with salted egg was a little wetter than it should be but it was a generous portion (left). Fu Zhou red wine chicken (bottom) and rice wine chicken (top) were packed with flavour and best paired with a bowl of rice (right).

I do like the appetising taste of this soup that paired so well with the vinegar they had also sent over. It's not overly spicy too, even though they put sliced red chilli inside the soup.

The hometown taufu (RM12) and bitter gourd with salted egg (RM15) also complemented lunch. The soft wobbly beancurd topped with a generous topping of minced meat was a comforting dish and perfect with a bowl of rice.

However, their stir fried bitter gourd with salted egg didn't fare so well during the journey as it had quite a bit of moisture inside. It was still edible but the salted egg taste was a bit lost amid the vegetable. Maybe I should have ordered the Thai lady's fingers that my friend had recommended.

Hometown 'taufu' was a simple, comforting dish with soft wobbly beancurd topped with a generous topping of minced meat (left). Every item was packed beautifully without any spillage and they had also double bagged the soup to prevent any accidents (right).

Nevertheless, lunch was incredibly satisfying and the food kept well too since I had leftovers for dinner.

Restoran Hua Xing, Lot 1-12, First Floor, Plaza Seri Setia, Jalan SS9/2, Seri Setia, Sungai Way, PJ. Open daily: 11.30am to 9.30pm. Delivery time for the food is from 12.30pm to 8.30pm. You can order via https://restoranhuaxing.eatmol.com/menu-restoran-hua-xing