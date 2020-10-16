CMCO food delivery: Feast on food cooked from the heart by Setapak's Lydia Nasir

Feast on a fully loaded 'nasi ulam' Nyonya served with ultra satisfying 'lauk' such as 'ayam goreng berempah', 'tempe goreng', 'sambal petai' or 'udang masak merah' — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The one thing that has perked up my dreary conditional movement control order (CMCO) days has been Lydia Nasir's food.

It's truly food cooked from the heart; tasty and served in generous portions. When I'm tucking into her food, there is a celebratory feeling that comes with each spoonful.

Lydia runs Jomparty (https://www.facebook.com/jompartyofficial) which caters to parties. Since the movement control order (MCO) started in March, she has opened up weekly group orders, sometimes twice a week (and even three times) for different dishes.

It could be nasi ulam with a variety of 'lauk' like sambal petai or pajeri nenas. Or even nasi tomato with ayam masak merah, acar rampai and vegetable kurma.

For instance, next week she will be preparing limited portions (only 30) of nasi ulam Melayu mixed with various chopped herbs. This will be paired with salted fish cooked with pineapple, sambal prawns petai and fried chicken with chilli sambal.

You have a choice of getting your food delivered (between 10.30am to 2pm, depending on their route) if it is within the areas she covers, like Petaling Jaya (selected areas like SS1, SS2, SS14 and Kelana Jaya, for example), Puchong or Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

The 'nasi lemak' has blue-tinged basmati rice and is served with dessert of 'cendol' jelly and the 'talam' Tokyo

If you're not within the route, you can enquire if she will accommodate the delivery depending on the orders. Another option is to arrange for a pick up from her place in Setapak. Since my area is not covered, I usually opt for the pick up.

Once you taste the food, you will appreciate the quality of ingredients she uses. Lydia tells me, "I choose quality over quantity as the outcome is guaranteed 'sedap'." Moreover the food she cooks for these group orders is the same she feeds her own family who are fussy eaters.

I have sampled two meals so far from her. For her nasi ulam Nyonya, there is a choice of ayam goreng berempah with pajeri nenas and sambal petai for RM22. The other option is priced at RM25 whereby udang masak merah replaces sambal petai.

Relish the delicious 'sambal' prawns with 'petai' for a satisfying lunch (left). Your meal is packed in a box with compartments making it easy to eat while the side dishes are placed in plastic bags (right)

I really enjoyed the pajeri nenas with its thick sauce tinged with a slight sweetness. My sambal petai came with a generous portion of large-sized stink beans. My fried chicken looked dry but when I started eating, the meat was juicy.

For the udang masak merah, the prawns were fresh and tasty with a slightly sweetish savoury sauce. This paired beautifully with my blue-tinged rice mixed with chopped herbs, salted egg and a squeeze of calamansi lime.

My second meal was the nasi lemak — basmati rice tinged blue with butterfly pea flower — paired with an onion sambal, cucumber, hard boiled egg, peanuts and ikan bilis.

With your 'nasi lemak', they serve a thick, delicious 'kari kapitan' cooked with chicken, potatoes, 'belacan' and dried shrimps

What made that meal wonderful was the rich-tasting Nyonya kari ayam kapitan cooked with belacan and dried shrimps. This time, I sampled the sambal prawns petai.

Even though the stink beans were much smaller in size compared to my previous meal, this was incredibly satisfying. Needless to say, everything was eaten and only an empty plate was left after my lunch.

This time, my lunch came with a sweet treat in the form of a cendol jelly and an interesting talam Tokyo, made with a bouncy sago layer. It's RM15 for the set with just the chicken curry and RM20 for the chicken curry with sambal prawns petai.

Each box is stuffed with goodies served with their 'nasi ulam' Nyonya

If you prefer, Lydia also does bento boxes, where a minimum order of 10 boxes is required. She can customise the boxes for RM12 to RM20 per box where you will get rice, one protein (a choice of fish, lamb or chicken), vegetables and dessert in the form of bubur manis. The boxes can be delivered with a delivery fee of RM8 to RM15, depending on the location.

Lydia Nasir, Setapak, KL. For orders, you can WhatsApp 019-3571068. You can check the menu updates on her Facebook @lydia.nasir or the Facebook group MY Food Directory & Delivery C19.