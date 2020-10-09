RMCO food takeaway: PJ Sea Park's Sun Huat Kee serves a delicious bowl of white pepper soup

Start your day with a bowl of Emperor pork bone or 'sambo' noodles and 'sam kang chong' noodles from Sun Huat Kee. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Oct 9 — In the morning when our appetites are waking up, drinking a wholesome bowl of pork bone broth is the ideal way to kick start the day. You can get that with a bowl of white pepper soup filled with various goodies from Sun Huat Kee, a stall located within Restoran MJ Wang at Sea Park, PJ.

Most PJ or KL folks will recognise the Sun Huat Kee name. It is synonymous with sam kang chong or pork ball noodles. Previously they had a shop at Lucky Gardens in Bangsar. Even this stall used to occupy a whole shop in the vicinity.

Their white pepper soup series is relatively new. You get a choice of pork noodles, pork ribs noodles, Emperor pork bone or the three treasures (sambo) pork noodles.

The creamy white broth is one you will drink all up... down to the last drop. It has a wholesome, sweet taste that warms the stomach. The broth uses large bones that are boiled to get all the goodness. There is also the use of white radish in the soup that imparts a nice sweetness to it. A plus point is they give you the sliced radish.which is soft from boiling. Even though this version is milder in taste, it is ideal for those who don't like that distinct peppery taste.

The 'sambo' or three treasure noodles has the best of everything from pig's stomach, pork ribs and pork belly (left). Sun Huat Kee is famous for their 'sam kang chong' noodles where noodles is topped with minced meat, pork sausage and served with pork ball in soup or dry form (right).

Order the Emperor pork bone noodles (RM11.50 a bowl) to enjoy the meaty, tender large pork rib with your fingers or chopsticks. Accompanying this are pork belly slices that are tender to the bite with a slightly crunchy skin on top.

If you can't decide what to eat, go for the sambo pork noodles (RM12.50 for a bowl) where you get the best of everything. There's pig's stomach slices without any funky smells — cooked to a springy texture — and a firm favourite for offal lovers. The bowl of noodles also include chopped pork ribs and pork belly slices.

You can pair your meal with their sam kang chong noodles too. There is a choice of dry and soup, for RM6.50 per bowl. The dry version has noodles tossed in dark soy sauce, topped with an addictive mixture of minced pork and sliced pork sausages. You also have a pork ball served with soup on the side.

The Emperor pork bone noodles is unique as it is served with a long pork rib and pork belly (left). Get your hands on this meaty piece of pork rib (right).

It's best to get here early in the morning to get these noodles. I had to visit here twice as it was sold out by 11am one time. They will cook a second batch for lunch too. On my second visit, I managed to get what I wanted since I arrived earlier.

Sun Huat Kee, Restoran MJ Wang, 1 Jalan 21/17, Sea Park, Petaling Jaya. Open: 7am to 2pm. Days off uncertain.