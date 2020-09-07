RMCO food delivery: Solaris Mont Kiara's DayOne DayOne serves up delicious handmade noodles

Beat the queues at DayOne DayOne by ordering delivery to your home — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — I had been incredibly curious about DayOne DayOne as there have been queues outside this place at Solaris Mont Kiara.

Was this Taiwanese eatery worth the hype? Since I wasn't about to join the queue, the easier alternative was to just order it for delivery.

There are two platforms where you can order their food. One is Eatmol and the other is Beepit.

The menu on Eatmol offers more choices so I went with that platform. It's best you plan your delivery ahead as the food needs one hour preparation from the time you place your order.

There is an option on Eatmol that allows you to select the time you want your food delivered. When I placed my order, there was conflicting information as someone called to explain it would be delayed since they were overwhelmed with customers.

Surprisingly, the food arrived just as promised via a Grab rider.

The must eat is the minced pork noodles with its comforting, tender meat topping (left). Meat lovers can opt for the roasted pork version with crispy skin and tender meat with the house noodles (right)

The delivery menus cover bentos, noodles and drinks. There's also an option to add on various snacks such as Taiwan sausage, Japanese tofu and chicken popcorn. Some items from the snacks are also served with the bento or noodles.

The must eat is their signature minced pork noodles for RM15.90. It is a comforting dish where you combine their own-made noodles with tender diced pork with a savoury sauce.

What's interesting is even when the noodles have cooled from the trip, the strands don't clump together. The al dente strands go so well with the meat topping that you will happily slurp it all up.

For a more substantial meal, opt for bentos like this crispy chicken bento that also has a fried egg

Your takeaway is packed in boxes, making it a good option if you're working at the office

The noodles come with fresh, juicy cherry tomatoes, a soft-centre hard boiled egg and shredded cabbage. You also have sliced pickled cucumbers to cleanse the palate as well as add a lightness to the whole dish. Definitely a winner and I'll order this again.

For those who love their meat, they also have roasted pork noodles for RM17.90. The roasted pork or siew yoke ticks all the right boxes with crispy skin and the requisite layers of tender meat and fat to make it a yummy bite.

They use the same noodles but this one needed a little more sauce even though they did top it with the same minced pork topping.

The Japanese pork cutlet is all cut up and served with mayonnaise and cabbage

The noodles can also be served with their Japanese pork cutlet or Taiwan sausage.

If you're not a fan of noodles, they have a wide selection of bentos. You can also have the same minced pork topping from the noodles with rice instead. There's unagi, teriyaki chicken, chicken popcorn, salmon, tamago pork burger and so forth. Even the popular Taiwanese "three cups chicken" is served bento style.

The crispy chicken bento for RM18.90 is served with chicken encased in a crunchy layer and fried egg with your rice. Even though the crust was still crunchy, the chicken needed a little more seasoning to make it a tastier bite.

These Taiwan sausages with the slightly sweet taste from rose wine can be addictive

I had also ordered as snacks Japanese pork cutlet for RM14.90 and Taiwan sausages for RM8.90. The cutlet was tasty with a nice crispy layer. Even the slightly sweet tasting Taiwan sausages were good. Both the cutlet and Taiwan sausage would be excellent companions with either the bento or noodles.

You can also order drinks like their homemade lou han guo or chrysanthemum drinks for RM6.90 per bottle.

DayOne DayOne, No. 1G, Mont Kiara Solaris, KL. Tel:03-62114714. Open: 11.30am to 10pm. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DayOne-DayOne小時光-銷魂麺舖-100959631393762 Instagram: dayonedayonenoodles For orders, visit https://dayonedayone.eatmol.com/menu-dayone-dayone or https://dayonedayone.beepit.com/