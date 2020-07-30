RMCO food delivery: Awesome Terengganu 'nasi dagang' and 'laksa kuah merah' from Ara Damansara's Restoran Gamelan

The star of the show at Restoran Gamelan is their Terengganu style 'nasi dagang' served with 'gulai ikan tongkol'. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, July 30 — When it comes to nasi dagang, the Kelantan version seems to be more popular in the Klang Valley compared to its Terengganu cousin.

Hence I was happy to add Restoran Gamelan which serves the 'Ganu nasi dagang (as locals like to call it) into that small list I have.

As the restaurant has been featured a few times already, what I understand is the Oasis Ara Damansara outlet was started back in 2013 by Tengku Norzihan or Kak Gee as she is better known.

The 'nasi kerabu' with 'ayam rempah' and 'kuah tumis' makes for a really substantial meal.

What's unique is they use recipes passed down to them from a cook who used to work in the kitchen of the Terengganu royal palace. They also have another outlet at Dataran PHB Saujana Resort, Shah Alam.

The star of the show is the nasi dagang ikan tongkol for RM10.50. The Terengganu version is unique as it uses a mixture of basmati and glutinous rice.

The use of basmati gives the rice a much lighter, fluffier texture that sits better on the stomach. A lot of work goes into this nasi dagang as the grains need to be soaked overnight and steamed twice before coconut milk is gently stirred into it. There is also the addition of halba or fenugreek and thinly sliced ginger to add extra flavour to the rice.

Order the 'laksa kuah merah' as it's a dish that you don't see at the Klang Valley.

What I noticed when I was unpacking my delivered food was how fragrant the rice is. Complementing the rice is their gulai ikan tongkol. At most places, the fish tends to be dry and overcooked but this was cooked perfectly and flaked off easily. There's no fishy smell too as they poach it in water that has asam keping inside it.

The gulai may have a thin viscosity but it was packed with flavour from the spices, the restaurant's own-made chilli paste, reserved stock from poaching the fish, coconut milk and ground ingredients such as shallots, galangal, ginger and garlic.

Another favourite is their laksa kuah merah (RM8). They serve laksa kuah putih and laksam too but the reddish laksa is uncommon. In fact, it is my first time encountering laksa kuah merah here despite reading a lot about this dish.

The packaging for my food delivery was impressive as everything was nicely separated in individual packets.

The gravy with flaked fish has a nice, not overly thick consistency that coated the soft, silky noodles. Unlike kuah putih that is flavoured predominantly with pepper, the kuah merah has a more mellow taste with the use of chilli paste and a hint of ground fish powder. Mix it up with the sliced herbs and cabbage to enjoy it.

I also ordered the nasi kerabu ayam rempah for RM11.50. It's a pretty substantial portion of a brighter light blue hue rice and fried chicken. Mix up the rice with the herbs, cabbage, salted egg and their kuah tumis.

The kuah tumis can be a tad salty as they have added budu inside it so mix the rice thoroughly. The chicken was flavourful and everything worked well together that you will end up eating the whole plate before you know it.

Their takeaway boxes came with pretty stickers.

For delivery, they offer GrabFood at their Dataran PHB Saujana Resort outlet. They can arrange for delivery from their Ara Damansara outlet at your own cost. For takeaway, I was incredibly impressed by how they took so much care to pack the different elements of the dish properly in separate packets.

Restoran Gamelan, BG05 Capital B Oasis Square, Jalan PJU 1A-7A, Petaling Jaya. Open: 8am to 6pm. Tel: 03-78455434. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/restorangamelan/. Block F, Unit B1-01, Dataran PHB, Section U2, Shah Alam. Open: 8am to 5.30pm. Tel: 03-77346888 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gamelanphb