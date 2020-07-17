RMCO food delivery: From Bandar Sri Damansara, Taste with Yen's homemade gyozas are a lifesaver for busy days

Get plump, juicy gyozas that are easy to cook for a quick meal from Taste with Yen. – Photos by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — One thing I have discovered is how easy it is to whip up a quick, satisfying meal with my food delivery finds. Like these gyozas made by Taste with Yen.

Based from her home at Bandar Sri Damansara, she makes these dumplings based on orders. You can order the gyoze in two portions, either 12 pieces or 20 pieces. Prices vary for the different flavours where pork is used as the base. They range from RM15 for the 12 pieces of the spring onions or chives gyozas. It is RM22 for 12 pieces of kimchi gyozas.

Her gyozas are the stuff of dreams. You will find the spring onions and chives gyozas to be plump and generously filled with meat. This makes them pretty substantial hence a few gyozas fill you up easily.

For the kimchi gyoza, there's less meat as it is generously filled with the fermented vegetables. You get a satisfying crunch and the kimchi makes the gyoza incredibly flavourful. I also liked how the kimchi wasn't overly spicy.

Your order of gyoza is packed in trays where each dumpling is in its own compartment. This makes it so much easier to remove them when they are taken out from the freezer.

You can also purchase Penang 'lorbak' which is easily fried up at home to add on to your meal.

On each packet are detailed instructions to cook them in different ways. You can steam, pan fry or boil them depending on your preference.

It's really simple and quick. This means you can get a meal of gyozas up within 15 minutes which is perfect when you're hungry.

Aside from gyozas, Taste with Yen also offers Penang lorbak (10 pieces for RM30). These meat rolls wrapped in beancurd skin make a great addition to your meal too.

The meat has a light taste of five spice powder. You also get a spicy chilli sauce as a dip for your fried snack.

She also sells pork burger patties, plain or with broccoli and carrots. There is also dried shrimp chilli oil sold in bottles that you can use as a dip or to complement any of the items available.

The gyozas are packed in special compartments in a box making each dumpling easier to remove when it is frozen.

Her latest product introduced at the end of June is the quirkily named Angmo meatball. It is her riff on the Swedish meatball popularised by IKEA. Instead of beef, her version uses minced pork, vegetables and her special blend of Italian dried herbs.

She is working on bento meals and more ready-to-eat items. If you're lucky, she will also open up orders for mee siam on weekends.

Usually she works on a group-buy basis and she opens up orders for her food. About two days ago, she announced her latest group buy so just fill up the Google Forms and she will revert to you to fulfil your orders. You can self pick-up the items from Bandar Sri Damansara or send a delivery rider to pick up the food at your own cost.

Taste with Yen, Bandar Sri Damansara, Sungai Buloh, Selangor. Tel:012-2133929. You can fill up the Google Forms order at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdK9LwY857MifL7HismYvOK_fiZOdaRh2PTcDselDFqYFsNdg/viewform Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tastewithyengyoza