Recreate your mom's favourite restaurant meal at home this Mother's Day

Red Lobster biscuits — Instagram Red Lobster pic via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6 — This Mother's Day, since you can't take your mom out for dinner, bring the restaurant to her.

If you're used to letting chain restaurants wine and dine your mom every Mother's Day, this year consider rolling up your sleeves and recreating her favourite restaurant dishes at home.

On May 7, The Cheesecake Factory's “chief culinary officer” Donald Moore will host a live online cooking class via Facebook Live, showing viewers how to prepare the chain's lemon ricotta pancakes for breakfast in bed or chicken and broccoli for a Sunday brunch.

If your mom's less Cheesecake Factory, more Red Lobster, the seafood restaurant has also released brunch ideas featuring its signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which can be made at home using the company's signature mix of ordered for delivery or picked up curbside.

For partners and grown kids who live with mom, the restaurant chain has mom-inspired brunch recipes based on its famous biscuits. For moms with sweet tooths, there's the recipe for mixed berry cheddar bay shortcake. Savory ideas include bacon, egg and cheese biscuits and bloody Mary cocktails, garnished with a biscuit on the side.

Meanwhile, The Cheesecake Factory's cooking tutorials will be livestreamed at 4pm and 7pm ET. The restaurant chain has also shared recipes for some of its most popular recipes including its cajun jambalaya pasta and Korean fried cauliflower on their website. — AFP-Relanews