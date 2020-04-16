Gordon Ramsay shares his 10-minute stir-fry (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 16 — In the latest quarantine cooking tutorial from Gordon Ramsay, the British chef cooks a stir-fry in real time, assuring viewers that they too will be able to whip up a home meal in minutes.
Shot by his three daughters in his home, Ramsay’s IGTV quarantine cooking videos offer fast, easy recipe ideas for families stuck at home.
Every Saturday he shoots a new cooking video that promises a family meal in 10 minutes, which are uploaded on his Stories.
The latest recipe is for a stir-fry, an easy recipe that’s great for using up wilting vegetables and clearing out the fridge.
Along with soy sauce, the recipe calls for ginger, spring onions, chilies and fish sauce as the flavour base. For everything else, ingredients can be swapped out for whatever vegetables you have in the fridge.
Yesterday I went live to show you how easy it is to make a delicious stir fry as we all #StayHome...now here's the full recipe in case you missed it ! Don't forget to check my stories every Saturday as I show you had to make a delicious dish in 10 minutes ! Show me what you've cooked with #Ramsayin10 INGREDIENTS: Ground Beef Leftover Rice Mushroom Ginger Red Onion Red & Yellow Pepper Snow Peas Spring Onions/Scallions Bok Choy Egg Chile Garlic Soy Sauce Fish Sauce (Optional)
