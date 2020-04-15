MCO delivery: Robust-tasting Thai beef noodles from Sunway's Slurp Me to warm your soul

Slurp me, that's what this delectable bowl of Thai beef noodles is calling you to do. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, April 15 -- Prior to the Movement Control Order (MCO), my friend was raving about this stall's Thai beef noodles located at Sunway's Rock Cafe.

It was a stroke of luck for me that they are still doing takeaways. Their other outlet in Puchong is closed though until the MCO is over.

The business was started back in December last year by two passionate young chefs, Tan Tsien Hann and Nicholas Wong Wen-Bin. Tan is said to have picked up the skills to make these noodles from a master in Bangkok.

They offer a choice of beef or chicken noodles. There's an all-in-one soup version with tendon, cow's stomach, braised beef and beef balls for RM12.

If you're not a fan of tendon, you can order the braised beef, cow's stomach and beef balls version for RM10. If you prefer just the beef balls with your noodles, it is RM8. This is the same price for the noodles with braised beef and cow's stomach. Add-ons are also available.

The dry version is tossed with stir fried minced meat and served with a broth with beef balls and cow's stomach. It's RM9 for the dry beef noodles while it is RM7.50 for the chicken version whether it is dry or soup. They use Australian beef for their offerings.

The food is packed in separate bags; heat up the broth or adjust the flavours of the food with a dash of chilli flakes or the piquant dip

I had ordered the two versions of beef noodles. It comes with separate takeaway packets making it much easier to heat up the broth easily. There is also a vinegar dip for your noodles and dried chilli flakes to give the noodles more oomph!

I do suggest you heat up the soup and add it to the noodles. My first taste of the soup was that it is too salty for me. It tasted better after I heated it up.

If you're intolerant to salt, you can also call and request for a less saltier version. Or just do what the Thais do, adjust the taste to your preference by adding sugar, fish sauce or even dried chilli flakes. The sugar balances out the salty taste perfectly.

I savoured the rich, dark broth slowly. Tan explains that the robust broth is thanks to brewing various parts of beef bones from the marrow to chuck bone for 12 to 16 hours.

This gives the broth depth and balance. You can also smell the various spices used such as cinnamon, star anise, bay leaves and black peppercorns.

In order to give these noodles the authentic Thai touch, they use the thinner rice noodles brought in from Thailand

For an authentic taste, they use the thin Thai rice noodles that have a slight bite to them. Even their soy sauce, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce and beef balls are brought in from Thailand, as Tan explained they have a different taste and smell.

The braised beef is tender which makes for a good contrast with the bouncy beef balls. The tendon has a soft texture too.

The vinegar-based dip with char roasted garlic and chillies gives your noodles an appetising taste

I especially like the dip served with these noodles. The vinegar-based dip has an appetising taste as they use char roasted garlic and chilli padi or bird-eye's chillies.

While the beef broth with noodles was comforting, it was the dry beef noodles that blew me away.

The dry beef noodles with its 'wantan' noodles tossed with a piquant vinegar sauce will have you asking for seconds

I could happily eat this slightly piquant noodle with a nice bite to it, since it was so appetising. Using wantan noodles, the strands are coated with a vinegar-based sauce, chopped garlic, chilli, peanuts, fish sauce, coriander, spring onions and pepper. Usually Thai basil is used but during the MCO, it is not easy to get.

The stall offers a wide range of options for customers. You can do your own pick up at Sunway, if it is within your 10-kilometre radius. They are also on Grab, Food Panda, Delivereat and Beepit.

Conditions do apply for the delivery services such as proximity to the eatery or minimum order required, so check the platforms.

If you are unable to use the delivery services, they also offer delivery to different areas that rotate each day. Some of the areas covered include Mont Kiara, Bangsar, Kota Kemuning, Petaling Jaya, Taman Tun Dr Ismail or Bukit Jelutong.

There's a minimum order of RM50 needed to get free delivery for those areas. A delivery fee of RM5 is charged for orders below RM50.

For arrangement of this delivery option, check the schedule posted on their Instagram and order a day ahead for them to organise.

Do note that Slurp Me's offerings are pork-free. Tan also advises that limited portions are made during the MCO period since everything is freshly prepared each day.

Slurp Me Thai Beef Noodles, Rock Cafe, Medan Rock Cafe, 10, Jalan PJS11/20, Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya. During the MCO, they are open from 10am to 2pm. They are closed on Sunday. You can contact them at 011-23719131, 012-4821698 (Nic) or 017-2451135 (Hann). Visit their website at https://theslurpme.com/home or their Instagram @slurpmenoodlesatall